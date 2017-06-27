Set Photos From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Showcase New Armor For Tony Stark

Tony Stark has virtually unlimited resources, and he shows that off in the numerous suits of Iron Man armor that he possesses, but now, there are more. With filming underway and moving along well on Avengers: Infinity War, photos are starting to leak out and make the rounds on social media. The latest images to find their way online show four heroes together again and some new armor for Iron Man.

Collider caught the new photos online and started to look through the history of Tony Stark’s creations since Robert Downey Jr. took on the role in 2008’s Iron Man. Three solo films, two Avengers flicks, and a host of others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) call for numerous suits to be at the ready for battle.

As filming continues on Avengers: Infinity War, the heroes of the world (galaxy) are poised to come together to face their strongest challenge ever in Thanos. He is more powerful than anyone or anything they have ever faced, and it will call for them to bring all of their strengths to the front for the safety of existence.

That includes Tony Stark creating some new armor for Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War set photos pic.twitter.com/mlvswwuSh8 — Film Feed (@FiImFeed) June 27, 2017

True fans will notice differences in his new suit, and it is believed that this will be the Mark XLVII armor for Iron Man. Marvel has said the Mark XLVI armor from Captain America: Civil War has been improved upon and officially licensed toys have shown the armor seen in these photos.

Another photo that has shown up online features four heroes together once again. Last week, Robert Downey Jr. posted a photo of himself having lunch with Wong (Benedict Wong), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). It seems as if the four are filming many scenes together recently.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo y Benedict Wong en una nueva imagen del set de ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ pic.twitter.com/nX608KEWaw — Gabriel Peragallo (@DonXikiricosas) June 27, 2017

Avengers: Infinity War is still filming, and it won’t hit theaters until May 4 of next year, and that leaves plenty of time for speculation. Seeing this new Iron Man armor and watching him hang around on the set with some of the other heroes have fans wondering just what Marvel is going to bring to the big screen in 2018.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]