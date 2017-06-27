Maci Bookout Reveals She Ignored Several ‘Red Flags’ In Relationship With Ryan Edwards, Calls It ‘Toxic’

Maci Bookout’s new book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To), just came out today, and it’s already a bestseller. The star, however, has revealed some rough truths about her relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards, who is the father of her son, Bentley, 8.

Recently, partially due to Maci’s insistence, Ryan was taken to a rehab facility to work on his addiction to prescription pills. And while Maci Bookout and Ryan were once engaged to be married, she explains in her new book why it would have been a disaster for the couple.

Bookout reveals that Ryan was her second love, but she wanted to stay with him forever, and she ignored many signs that the couple just wasn’t meant to be.

“I convinced myself that I needed to make it work and ignored a lot of red flags. It was my second love, and my most toxic relationship. When it finally ended it was painful, but I also felt a sense of relief that the relationship was over,” she wrote in her new memoir.

Maci Bookout also wrote that the pair thought it would be best to stay together for Bentley, but they then decided it was healthier to be apart and happy than together and miserable.

Although Maci Bookout and Ryan have been able to co-parent in a way that is at least semi-effective, their relationship seems to have taken a downward spiral since Ryan checked out of rehab earlier this month. The reality star slammed his baby mama, saying that she talked too much and was “psycho.”

Maci Bookout has yet to respond to the statements that he had made, though Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has asked for respect and privacy during this time.

Maci and Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, used to share a close relationship with one another, even after the couple ended their romantic relationship. However, it seems that Maci’s admission on Teen Mom OG may have caused an irreparable rift between the two families.

Although Maci Bookout has threatened to keep Bentley away from Ryan if he did not get clean, it does not appear she has followed through.

