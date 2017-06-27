‘Call of Duty’ Celebrates ‘Modern Warfare Remastered’ Release With ‘Days Of Summer’ Promotion

Call of Duty kicked off a season event celebration Tuesday across multiple titles for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Days of Summer community celebration starts today for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered, with Black Ops 3 joining the fun a little later.

The Days of Summer event features dedicated XP events for players to partake in over the course of the next five weeks. This includes login rewards, access to free themed maps, special playlists, game modes, and new gear and weapon camos.

The event launches at the same time that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered hits the PlayStation 4 as a stand-alone title. Xbox One and PC owners should expect to see the stand-alone version in approximately one month thanks to the timed exclusivity deal between Activision and Sony. This means fans waiting for Modern Warfare Remastered will miss out on most of the event since it ends on August 1.

Here is what will be available in each of the Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Infinite Warfare will run the Days of Summer event through August 1 with a free summer-themed supply drop granted by logging into the game every Monday. Logging in every Wednesday and Friday will also gift a free item from the event collection, such as weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and more.

A new hack will also be available during the event, along with various weekly deals from the in-game Quartermaster. Players will also be able to earn new characters from Infinite Warfare campaign and Modern Warfare to use in multiplayer. This includes the Warfighter Rig as Omar, the Merc as Reyes, Synaptic as ETH.3N, FTL as Salter, Stryker as Price, and Phantom as Ghost.

Finally, Infinite Warfare owners will receive the Turista map for free during the event. This is a map set on Mars and is usually available from the Continuum DLC map pack.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Modern Warfare Remastered will also take part in the Days of Summer fun throughout the entire event. The highlight is a remake of the “Bog” map, which takes the multiplayer action to the beach in “Beach Bog.”

The game will also provide a free summer-themed supply drop to players who log into the shooter each week. This includes more limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items.

Finally, the Prop Hunt game mode is back with a summer theme. Players will have to track down other players disguised as beach balls, boogie boards, and other summer items.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Black Ops 3 won’t join in on the summer fun until Tuesday, July 11 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Activision is making the four maps from the Awakening DLC – Skyjacked, Gauntlet, Rise and Splash – available for everyone during this time.

Additionally, new limited-time weapon camos and other summer-themed items will be added to the loot pool.

