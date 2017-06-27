‘The Sims 4’ Pets DLC Rumor: Interesting New Details Emerge About ‘Fake’ Render

Not too long ago, Sims 4 players got an unexpected treat in the form of what appeared to be a promotional image for the long-rumored Pets downloadable content (DLC).

A reliable Czech retailer put up a listing for the unannounced Pets DLC, complete with artwork showing two Sims surrounded by their cats and dogs. However, Sims producer Graham Nordone-Smith took to Twitter dismiss the leak.

“One easy trick to spot a fake render… are the Sims wearing a bunch of old clothes? Then it’s fake!”

For a doctored image, media outlets deemed it as very well done, as it looked a lot like something that would come from Electronic Arts and Maxis. This is precisely why it had a lot of Sims 4 players convinced.

Many gamers were understandably disappointed with the debunking, as it meant that a reveal of the Pets DLC for The Sims 4 is not in the pipeline just yet. In fact, EA has not confirmed its existence, but game codes show they are working on it.

Interestingly, new information about the render has been provided by the Czech retailer to an individual by the name of Roman Doubrava, with the details conveyed by Sims Community.

When asked through email how they got a hold of the information about the purported release of the Sims 4: Pets DLC, here is what they had to say.

“The game is a product plan from EA, which they sent last week under the working name PETS. So far we do not know whether we hit the Czech name of DOMÁCÍ MAZLÍČCI (Home Pets) (it may be just MAZLÍČCI (Pets) or PSI & KOČKY (Dogs and Cats). The picture we have on the product is only illustrative.”

Asked where the Sims 4: Pets DLC artwork came from, they explained they got the “documents for the mock-up” by searching Google and emphasized that it “was not sent to us by EA.”

“We have withdrawn the product at the publisher’s request; will only be offered after the official announcement of the game.”

Sims Community found this a bit odd since they themselves did “extensive research” online and even scoured the Sims forums before the image went viral, but nothing turned up.

Yet, the retailer appears to have easily found it and just decided to use it on their listing. The publication also found it strange as to why the creator of the fan-made Pets DLC render remains a mystery.

The publication seems to speculate that there is a chance that the Sims 4 render could actually be real, possibly an early mock-up for the DLC, and that the studio and retailer are just doing damage control for what may have been a premature reveal.

For now, however, gamers ought to take Nordone-Smith’s word for it that it has nothing to do with The Sims 4: Pets, explaining that the Create-A-Sim (CAS) assets in the artwork already exist in the game as it is.

What he did not confirm or debunk is the existence of the DLC itself. The Czech retailer’s first remark suggested that they are preparing for its reveal, but it was apparently up to them to supply the artwork for the listing.

Previous reports indicated that the Sims 4: Pets DLC is coming this November. If this is the case, fans should get official details about it soon.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts/Maxis]