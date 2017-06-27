Shannon Beador Celebrates Daughter’s Milestone As Pictures Of Her Overweight Body Surface

Shannon Beador is making headlines because she’s gained some weight while on hiatus from The Real Housewives of Orange County. The topic of Shannon’s weight gain surfaced long before Beador started filming this upcoming season, as her co-stars talked about her weight gain last season. On the reunion special and during the previous season, Shannon acknowledged that she had gained some weight and was working hard on shedding the weight again. However, it sounds like she has gained more from her initial weight gain. While Shannon has acknowledged the gain, she’s not wasting too much time on it.

According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is currently celebrating her daughter’s 16th birthday and it sounds like she wants her daughter to have a wonderful time. Beador wants them to have fun and she shared an update on social media, revealing that she is happy that her daughter Sophie is happy with her celebrations. In the photo, Shannon reveals that her daughter Sophie was hanging out with her friends in bikinis and one can imagine that Beador isn’t stripping down to a bikini these days, as she seems insecure about her body. This is something she may discuss during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Pool and room service with her best friends. Sophie's perfect day! #sophiessweet16 ❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Beador has acknowledged her weight gain as early as this week. She shared a photo of herself in a before-and-after sequence, and it is clear that she has gained quite a bit of weight in her face. A huge summer dress hides the rest of her body. While this is how Shannon may want to showcase her weight gain, tabloids are using images of her in a sports bra, where you can clearly see the weight gain.

Radar Online recently shared a picture of Shannon that is less than flattering and one can imagine it is embarrassing for her to see these images. Surely, she doesn’t want people to change their opinions of her with her changing body.

What do you think of Shannon Beador’s weight gain? Do you think she’s doing it right by acknowledging the weight and doing it her way, or do you think the tabloids have the rights to share these images?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]