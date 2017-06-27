Kailyn Lowry And Jo Rivera Battle For 50/50 Custody Of Isaac

Kailyn Lowry has faced more than her fair share of drama on Teen Mom 2, and it looks like it is going to keep coming for the reality star during the new season of the show.

In past episodes of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Jo Rivera, has commented on how unfair it is that Javi, Kailyn’s ex-husband, has a 50/50 custody arrangement with her while he does not. The pair has come a long way since their split, and they are now able to hang out as friends, but Jo has always wondered what he has done wrong in not being allowed the same parental rights as Javi.

In the new season of Teen Mom 2, it looks like Jo is taking things much more seriously, possibly with the urging of his fiancee, Vee. She has always urged Jo to seek more custody, especially since the pair moved from their home state to be closer to Kailyn Lowry and Isaac.

During the trailer for upcoming season 8 of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn is forced revisit her custody agreement with her first baby daddy as she navigates an ex that isn’t at all interested in helping her raise her newest addition to the family.

Fans of the show are likely most excited for Kailyn Lowry’s drama after she dropped a bombshell earlier this year when she announced she was pregnant with her third child.

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! ???? needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Fans were utterly shocked as her pregnancy was announced so quickly after her divorce from ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. They were also gobsmacked because Kailyn Lowry had made it quite clear that she was not interested in having further children at all. However, she later clarified that she meant she wasn’t interested in having more children with ex, Javi.

Kailyn Lowry kept the identity of her baby daddy secret for a long time, citing that she was unsure how involved he would be in the child’s life. However, Kail certainly has two other baby daddies who are willing to step up to the plate and be involved when she needs them to be.

Fans will be very interested to know how Kailyn Lowry’s drama with Chris Lopez, her baby daddy, and Jo Rivera plays out over the next few months of Teen Mom 2. The show is set to premiere on July 14.

Baby lo and I graduated today!!! ????????????‍???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]