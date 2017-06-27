Kourtney Kardashian Shares Naked Photo Of Khloe Kardashian As Birthday Surprise

Kourtney Kardashian had a unique way of celebrating little sister Khloe Kardashian’s 33rd birthday.

Rather than posting a fully clothed snap of herself and her fellow Keeping Up with the Kardashians star online to celebrate her sister’s big day, Kourtney instead opted to share a naked photo of Khloe on her blog while counting down all the times the star showed off some serious skin.

Kourtney posted the naked picture of her sister to her official blog kourtneykardashian.com on June 27 according to Daily Mail, as the outlet revealed that behind the paywall of Kardashian’s blog was a post that counted down “5 Times Khloe Was #BodyGoals” as complied by the eldest Kardashian sister.

“Happy birthday!” Kourtney wrote on her official website alongside the nude image. “In honor of Khloe’s birthday today, I’m posting 5 times my sister looked smoking hot and was the definition of #bodygoals.”

Kourtney then posted the completely naked picture of the star posing provocatively in a swimming pool to the site as well as a handful of other close to nude photos of her little sister flaunting her enviable figure.

Kardashian’s other #BodyGoals picks included snaps of Khloe showing off some skin in a tight latex dress as well as an outtake from a recent photo shoot from the reality star’s Good American clothing line where she could be seen wearing a totally sheer lace body suit that left very little to the imagination.

The mom of three shared a link to her risqué blog post on her official Twitter account, writing “Khloe is my inspiration always!!!”

The tweet also included a snap of Khloe showing off her derriere in a tight black backless bodysuit while working out by a swimming pool with her butt to the camera.

The risqué photo showed Kardashian’s butt almost completely exposed and bursting out of her suit as she bent down to work out.

Khloé is my inspiration always!!! https://t.co/qoQEDQmNQP — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) June 27, 2017

But while Kourtney’s latest nude upload was of her sister, the oldest of the Kardashian siblings is certainly no stranger to stripping down and getting naked herself.

The star posted her own naked photo online to celebrate turning 38 in April and has been called out by fans multiple times over the past few months for sharing both nude and close to nude pictures of herself online during her various vacations.

After being slammed for posting nude snaps of herself to social media – including one showing her completely naked and posing on a rock during a family trip to Costa Rica – Kardashian made it clear once again that she’s certainly not afraid to show off her body.

The reality star put her butt on display in a thong swimsuit during a trip to the beach in Miami which received some serious backlash from fans.

Kourtney’s beach bum display came shortly after she posted a similar photo of herself on Instagram that showed her backside completely exposed as she was lying face down on a sun lounger while relaxing on vacation.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian’s decision to post a totally naked photo of Khloe Kardashian to her blog to celebrate her 33rd birthday?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]