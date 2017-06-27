‘Pretty Little Liars’ Stars Come Together One Last Time For An Emotional Goodbye

Tonight marks the end of the seven-year run of Pretty Little Liars and, along with learning the identity of supervillain A.D., comes an emotional farewell to a group of characters that has inspired a multi-generational fandom. As Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Janel Parrish prove in their emotional farewell, Pretty Little Liars has been more than a television series. It has been a family.

Getting together with Variety, the ensemble cast of Pretty Little Liars reminisced about the seven season run of the series, sharing their insights and experiences through the show’s run. More than that, the actresses proved with their commentary that the series has bonded to a depth rarely seen in the entertainment industry.

In their roundtable interview, the show’s stars were asked which characters, other than their own, they would have preferred to play on Pretty Little Liars. Answering first, Troian Bellisario, who plays Spencer Hastings and recently directed the pivotal “In the Eye Abides the Heart” episode, says she would have liked to play Aria Montgomery. The actress hints at a bit of jealousy, as she comments that some of Lucy Hale’s story arcs were among the most intriguing in the show’s long run.

Meanwhile, sometime villain Janel Parrish says she would have liked Bellisario’s Pretty Little Liars character, suggesting that the role of leader often assumed by Spencer Hastings was especially appealing to her.

“Probably Mona. There were so many different sides to her, but Janel played her so beautifully,” says Lucy Hale.

Shay Mitchell reveals that she’s quite different from her own Pretty Little Liars role, admitting she found the roles of Hanna and Aria seductive for their fashionable wardrobes. Mitchell adds that she wasn’t a big fan of the track suits so often worn by Emily Fields.

E! News reports that the cast has taken to their various social media accounts to share their feelings about ending Pretty Little Liars with tonight’s finale. Among those opening up was I. Marlene King, series creator and showrunner, who tweeted her appreciation to the entire Pretty Little Liars family, which includes the worldwide fandom.

“It’s been an amazing 7-year journey,” Ms. King tweeted. “I am forever grateful for our cast, writers and crew. We became a family. And we will always stay a family.”

Joining the round of goodbyes was Ms. Parrish. While her Pretty Little Liars run often had her switching from villain to hero, the actress says her time on the series can’t be summed up in just a few words. She adds that she’ll always love her co-stars and the show’s devoted fans.

Sasha Pieterse wasn’t always a major lead, starting out as the missing Alison DiLaurentis, but that doesn’t mean the Pretty Little Liars star is any less saddened by the end of the series. In fact, Sasha shared a lengthy and emotionally charged message with her Instagram followers on Instagram.

“To our amazing fans I am most definitely forever grateful. You guys have been so loyal and passionate! You have made every second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable,” Pieterse wrote in part.

The series finale of Pretty Little Liars airs tonight on Freeform.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]