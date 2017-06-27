DeMario Jackson Says The Ex-Girlfriend Was Fake

DeMario Jackson was on this season of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay. Things were pretty surprising when his ex-girlfriend showed up and confronted him. First off, she told Rachel that they were dating and he just disappeared to go on the show. She even shared that she had a key to DeMario’s apartment. Now, Bustle is sharing that DeMario is saying that this was all fake. The thing is he isn’t explaining all the details, and now fans are curious for more details.

DeMario recently did an interview about the entire Corinne Olympios situation that went down at Bachelor in Paradise. He also spoke out about his ex-girlfriend that showed up and confronted him on the series. This is what actually ended up getting him sent home. DeMario said, “It was crazy from the last season with the fake girlfriend. I was the villain for this, straight up. I was nervous, I was sweating.” The thing is DeMario didn’t elaborate on this, so now the fans have a lot of questions. This scene looked totally convincing, and the woman there obviously seemed to know DeMario. She even said that he had a key to her home and never gave it back, but he said that he mailed it back to her.

DeMario could simply mean that this ex-girlfriend wasn’t really telling the entire truth. The way he worded it is making fans think that maybe DeMario Jackson means that production made this up for drama on the show. There has been a lot of talk over the years about how they help with things that they know will bring in ratings for The Bachelorette. Maybe part of what went down with DeMario was the same.

Bustle did reach out to DeMario Jackson’s rep and tried to find out what he really meant by this comment, but they didn’t respond. The rest of the interview all focused on what went down at Bachelor in Paradise. This show is filming again, but DeMario didn’t go back this time.

