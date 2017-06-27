‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Create A Home For A Firefighter, But Come Under Fire Of Their Own

The stars of the HGTV hit show Fixer Upper have been coming under fire lately, but they’ve also been experiencing some amazing highs, as well. They currently are on the cover, for the second time, of People Magazine, wherein they talked about their marriage, living their dream life, and having more kids, perhaps. However, the stars of the show are also coming under fire for a variety of reasons — some valid, some not so much.

However, one of the good pieces of news from the Fixer Upper camp comes courtesy of Dallas News, who are reporting that the Gaines’ are helping a disabled firefighter get the home of his dreams, thanks to their help.

“Garth Goodwin was off-duty and performing routine maintenance on a billboard May 10 when he came into contact with high-voltage power lines. He was shocked and fell 10 feet. The fall paralyzed him from the chest down, KWTX-TV reported. Now, thanks in part to Chip and Joanna Gaines, crews can break ground on a handicap-accessible home for Goodwin, his wife, and their 19-year-old son, who was born without a portion of his brain and requires constant care.”

The Gaines’ agreed to front more than $20,000 in costs to help Goodwin and his family. Whatever else you may think of the show, that’s very awesome of the couple!

And while that’s all good and fine, the Fixer Upper stars have come under fire because of a certain home that’s currently up for sale for more than $1 million that’s being touted as the so-called “Fixer Upper house” because the couple worked on it.

“The owners, the Bells, were going remodel the house at its former location. However, a real estate developer bought the entire block where the house once stood to make way for new construction. Chip and Joanna Gaines negotiated a deal with the developer who turned the house over at no cost. If you don’t have a million bucks, the home is available for visitors to stay in on Airbnb for $325 per night.”

And even after the owners of the house — and the Gaines’ — came under fire because of it, both defended their decisions. While Chip and Joanna can’t control what other people do with the houses that they fix for them, they can decide whether or not they want to work with the developer directly.

But the big family, as we see it on Fixer Upper, just might be expanding, according to People Magazine. As was mentioned earlier, the couple are on the cover of the magazine, and in the interview, Joanna Gaines explained to the outlet that she is interested in expanding her family with Chip to include a fifth child.

The couple’s four children range in ages from 7 to 12. They have two boys — Drake and Duke — and two girls — Ella and Emmie Kay.

But is Chip as ready to be a father for the fifth time?

“Chip and Joanna Gaines already have four beautiful children, but the Fixer Upper stars might be expanding their family in the future. “I would love another baby — or twins!” Joanna says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’ But Chip thinks we’re done.” “Emmie has never really wanted one, and now she’s like, “Okay. I want a brother or sister,’ ” says Joanna. “So I’m thinking that might be a sign.”

[Featured Image by HGTV]