‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Fan May Have Discovered Episode When Jon Snow Meets ‘You Know Who’ [Spoilers]

The highly anticipated Season 7 of Game of Thrones is almost here. Theory discussions, as well as speculation based on photos of the set, trailers, and social media sites, are ramping up as fans feed the frenzy that always builds as a GOT season premier draws near. Among the most anticipated events of this year is a meeting between Jon Snow and… well, let’s just say “you know who” for now. A fan recently put together some pieces and figured out when it’s going to happen. Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers are below. Stop reading now if you don’t want to see them.

You’re still here, so let’s jump in.

Unless you have managed to avoid spoilers, you probably know that it’s pretty much confirmed that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will meet in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. We’ve seen photos and heard enough around the internet that there really is no question about whether or not it will happen. Of course, confirmation is not enough for eager, spoiler-seeking GOT fans. They want to know the how, when, and why. Well, a Twitter user, @yeahclarke, pieced together some recent promotional photos with some set photos that were leaked a while back and might have figured out which episode will feature this epic meeting.

Fan site Winter Is Coming released details on the discovery that an observant Game of Thrones fan made after a bit of sleuthing. The website, Sky Deutschland broadcasts GOT in Germany. They released a series of images about Season 7 recently that included a little detail that led to the revelation. In the link to each picture is the episode number the photo is from. Here is the tweet from @yeahclarke with the important images.

If you check the url of the S7 photos on the Sky Deutschland site you'll see from which episode some are. So this scene is likely from Ep03. pic.twitter.com/0iq1iCpyya — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) June 25, 2017

The first image, on the left, indicates it’s from Episode 3. The photo on the top right is from the latest Game of Thrones trailer. In it, Daenerys is wearing the same outfit she is wearing on the left, so presumably, it’s the same episode. The bottom right image is one taken on the set by a sneaky fan months ago. It’s the scene where Jon Snow and Dany meet. It appears to match up with the top right picture, so, if @yeahclarke is right, Jon and Dany will meet in Episode 3 of Season 7.

We’re less than three weeks away from new Game of Thrones episodes. It can’t get here soon enough!

