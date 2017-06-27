Is A ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Marriage In The Works? Savannah Chrisley ‘Acts As If She’s Engaged’ To Luke Kennard

Even though the stars of Chrisley Knows Best have been in the news for all the wrong reasons — namely, because many people believe that patriarch Todd is faking his marriage to Julie, and the fact that Todd is allegedly gay — this latest bit of information seems to be a bit of good news for the reality stars. According to some of the latest reports, Savannah Chrisley — one of the beloved daughters of the Chrisley family — is not only dating Detroit Pistons star Luke Kennard, but she’s also actually getting serious with him. In fact, she’s gone so far as to act like she and Luke are engaged, according to some reports!

That’s the word according to People Magazine, who suggest that the Chrisley Knows Best star is marking her territory when it comes to “her man.”

“A Gucci-clad Chrisley proudly shared a selfie of the couple on social media, moments before Kennard was called on to the big stage. “Yep y’all…he’s my guy could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5,” the former Miss Teen Tennessee captioned her photo along with the hashtag #myboyfriendishot.”

Here’s a few pictures of the couple from their respective social media accounts.

Thank you @stitchedlife for the AMAZING suit! It's draft day… Giving God all the glory! A post shared by Luke Kennard (@lukekennard5) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Yep y'all…he's my guy ???? could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 ❤️ #nbabound???? #dukenation #myboyfriendishot A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

And we're off!! Today's the day…to where it all changes!!! #nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag…all Gucci) @gucci A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

This isn’t the first time that the Chrisley Knows Best star dated sports stars. However, if the rumors are to be believed, this just may be the last boyfriend because they just might be getting engaged.

It’s especially helpful if your family loves your boyfriend, and according to the Daily Mail, Todd Chrisley couldn’t be happier that his daughter is with Kennard, as he seems to really like him!

“Fans of Chrisley Knows Best already know that dad Todd Chrisley has a very, very hands on approach to parenting. And the 48-year-old businessman wasn’t afraid to dish about his daughter Savannah’s new relationship with basketball player Luke Kennard with E! News this week. The eccentric millionaire gave the Duke alum a ringing endorsement, telling the outlet ‘For me to be able to come on E! and say I actually like someone that my children are dating: There is a God.'”

Kennard and Chrisley first met in a restaurant, when Kennard came in with his agent and sat next to the Chrisley family. Savannah thought he was very cute, but because she was with her family, they simply exchanged Instagram information. After messaging back and forth on the social media platform, they exchanged phone numbers and went out on a date.

Only @toddchrisley sends GIFS of himself in a group text…????????????????????????‍♀️#thatsmydad pic.twitter.com/21WmWXxjjI — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) May 9, 2017

And, it seems as though basketball fans are accepting the Chrisley Knows Best star, too. According to MLive, Kennard’s dating of Chrisley is ranked as one of the former Duke player’s accomplishments, which is saying a lot indeed!

However, one of the reasons Todd Chrisley likes him and thinks he’s good for his daughter is because, at the end of the day, he’s just a Midwestern boy at heart.

“Kennard grew up in Franklin, Ohio – about 230 miles from Detroit – and was a two-sport star in high school. In addition to being a two-time Mr. Basketball in Ohio and the 2015 Parade National Player of the Year, he was also a gifted quarterback. He was the 2013 AP Ohio Division II Offensive Player of the Year in football after passing for 2,331 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior. Kennard thinks his football background will serve him well in the NBA as will playing under legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who he compared to Van Gundy as far as being demanding.”

