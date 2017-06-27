Three Huge New Matches Added To ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ Including Two Big Title Bouts

With less than two weeks until the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view (PPV) event, WWE took charge on Monday Night Raw and added three matches to a card that was certainly lacking in action. Yes, the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match for the WWE Universal Title could bring in the fans all by itself, but there needed to be more. Last night, Team Red added three huge matches to the card, and two of them will have titles on the line.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, the Universal Championship match picked up even more steam as Samoa Joe got the best of Brock Lesnar once again. While it is obvious that this will be the focus of the PPV, there were three more great matches confirmed last night.

The Architect Vs. The Eater of Worlds

For weeks, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt have been going after one another, and these battles have included mind games, intense moments, and even injuries. On last night’s Raw, Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins, but the real action came afterward when Wyatt appeared on the TitanTron and spoke of working to “cleanse” his enemy.

It was then that Wyatt revealed he knew when he wanted to cleanse Seth Rollins, and it is on July 9 at Great Balls of Fire. Now, that match has been confirmed and was put in place on the official card.

The Champ Vs. The Boss

Ever since arriving on Monday Night Raw due to the Superstar Shake-Up in April, Alexa Bliss has dominated the women’s division and reigned as champion. Now, she is going to have to contend with one of her toughest challenges yet as she faces Sasha Banks at Great Balls of Fire with the Raw Women’s Title on the line.

Banks won a Women’s Gauntlet Match on Raw last night to earn the right to face Bliss for the title, but it wasn’t easy. Nia Jax made her way through four other competitors before losing to Banks, and it set up the big title match at the PPV.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville made it past Austin Aries and a number of others in the cruiserweight division but will he be able to get past the newest member of Titus Worldwide? After defeating Lince Dorado, a match was set up for Great Balls of Fire that will see Neville put his title on the line against Akira Tozawa in what is sure to be an exciting match.

The current card for Great Balls of Fire is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

There are likely going to be a couple of other matches added to the card of Great Balls of Fire before it takes place on July 9. WWE knows that more matches are needed to fill the usual three hours of time, and there could still be bouts for the Tag Titles and Intercontinental Title confirmed along with a Kickoff Match.

[Featured Image by WWE]