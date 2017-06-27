Vicki Gunvalson Talks Real Friendships Ahead Of ‘RHOC’: ‘Friends Like These I Cherish’

Vicki Gunvalson is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, even though many of her co-stars have no interest in speaking with her. Heather Dubrow decided to leave the show completely behind to focus on other ventures, and she was personally affected by Vicki’s lies. She struggled as to whether she wanted to forgive her friend and co-star for the lies, but she decided that it was best that they were amicable. Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador have also questioned whether they should remain friends with her, but they have decided to end their friendships with her.

According to a new Instagram post, Vicki Gunvalson reveals that she cherishes her true friendships, and she doesn’t mention any of her Real Housewives of Orange County. Of course, her true friends may not have any interest in filming the show with her because they are letting her enjoy the success of the show. On Instagram, Vicki explains that she has been friends with these ladies for years, and she cherishes the fact that they have stayed in touch and grown together since the early 1990s. The women have not appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Vicki Gunvalson also revealed that she loves her friends, and she is very thankful that they support her no matter what. They have been there for her as she’s gone through some tough times, including her divorce from Donn, the cancer scam with Brooks Ayers, and possibly these days, as she’s trying to move on from the drama with the ladies.

If Gunvalson ever needs a friend in her corner, it is possible she could pitch one of these ladies to Bravo. The producers seem eager to keep her on the show, as she’s one of the reasons why the show has become so popular. She is the longest-standing housewife in all of the franchises, and she often reminds fans that the show is her show.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson’s post about cherishing her real friends? Do you think she’s sending a message to her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]