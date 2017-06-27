Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Heading To Court To Face Charges After Allegedly Threatening ‘RHONY’ Star

Bethenny Frankel has received word that her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, will be heading to court, likely sometime in August to face charges stemming from at least one threat and various instances of harassment.

According to Radar Online, Hoppy was in court on June 27, where he told the judge that he had not received some information from Frankel’s team. Frankel’s lawyer requested two weeks, presumably to get that documentation to Hoppy, and a new hearing was set for the near future. Frankel was not in court today, but instead, chose to be represented by her legal time.

The site reports that Hoppy will be back in court over the next two months to formally face the charges brought against him.

The Real Housewives Of New York star has had a very hard time dealing with her ex since their tumultuous split in 2013. She claims that Hoppy has been trying to ruin her life and that he has sent some really nasty messages to her since they finalized their divorce a few years ago. The reality television star claims that she has received tons of “abusive emails” and phone calls from Hoppy and that he even showed up at their daughter, Bryn’s, school to threaten Frankel.

Frankel has been fairly tight-lipped about the exact things that Hoppy has said and done to her over the years, but she has let just about everyone know that things are not good between her and her ex. On the current season of the Real Housewives Of New York, Frankel has broken down in tears over everything that has been going on. Despite the difficulties that she has been going through, she remains focused on Bryn and has done her best to shield her daughter from the negativity — and the spotlight.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hoppy was in court back in March. He turned down the prosecution’s plea deal, choosing to fight the charges brought against him. The case will be heard in full in the coming weeks.

Many fans hope that Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy will soon be able to move on and have a healthier relationship for the sake of their daughter. Not to mention, fans would like to see Frankel happy and without all of this additional stress on her shoulders.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]