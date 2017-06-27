Alison Brie Sex Scene: ‘GLOW’ Actress Opens Up About Appearing Nude In New Series

Alison Brie appears nude — including a sex scene — in her new Netflix show, GLOW.

For Brie, appearing naked on screen for the first time in her career was something like “ripping off a Band-Aid.”

The new show was just released on Friday and shows Brie as Ruth, an actress who decides to take a turn at professional wrestling in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling league, a real life low-budget league that aired on television from 1986 to 1990. The show has gotten some good reviews so far, but earning even more buzz is the sex scene with Alison Brie.

The Express explained the scene in more context.

“Ruth’s best friend Debbie’s husband climbed through the window into her room unexpectedly following the character’s initial introduction to the world of female wrestling, but as she attempted to send him away, the truth was revealed that the characters have already shared a drunken passionate tryst,” the report noted. “Even though she claimed that she didn’t want a repeat of the mistake, all it took was one powerful speech and the scene cut to Ruth completely naked and riding the married man.”

As Brie said in an interview with the Guardian, the sex scene was the first scene shot for the entire series. That made it a disorienting experience for all those involved, especially Brie, as it was the first time she ever appeared nude on screen.

“I think it was good to rip off the Band-Aid.” Brie said. “They didn’t cast him until four days before we shot that scene, and I was so relieved when I found out it was going to be Rich, because Rich is such a good actor, and that was mostly what I cared about. Also, it was my first fully nude scene, let alone sex scene, and it is nice to do it with someone you know. It takes the edge off a little.”

The nude scene had actually been getting plenty of attention even before GLOW premiered. Images of Alison Brie nude in other scenes leaked to the internet more than a month before the show premiered, with the pictures going viral and helping build up anticipation for the show.

It also recalled a real-life nude photo leak the actress suffered weeks before. In late April, reports circulated that a hacker had stolen nude images and would be posting the images online. As Gossip Cop noted, one picture circulated showing Brie taking a selfie while topless on a bed. The image itself was censored, and the picture appeared to be taken inside an acting trailer, the report added.

But Alison Brie’s sex scene in GLOW is much more intentional and is getting even wider attention. Images of the scene have floated around social media, including a trending term on Twitter and one of the top posts on the link-sharing site Reddit.

