Beyonce and JAY-Z have settled into a rental home in Malibu, California, with their daughter, Blue Ivy, and their newborn twins. The power couple is said to be spending around $400,000 a month for the 10-bedroom abode that sits on over six acres and has breathtaking views of the ocean. And while the Carters have been calling this villa home for the past week or so, it’s actually not their permanent home.

According to TMZ, Beyonce and JAY-Z have been looking to buy a place in California for several years. The couple decided a while back to move from their impressive condo in TriBeCa, New York, to raise their family on the West Coast. However, they haven’t found the perfect piece of property that fits their needs.

The report indicates that the couple has about $75 million to burn, but they can’t find something that works for them. Sources tell the site that Bey and Jay want something “baller,” but the properties that they have liked have been priced in the $150 million range. Believe it or not, even the richest people in the world have a budget, and with three children living under their roof, can you blame them?

“They want a super baller, crazy estate.”

Before Beyonce gave birth on June 12, the couple had reportedly been living in a hotel. It’s unclear how long they lived in a hotel before moving to Malibu, but sources say that the family is planning to move before the fall. Blue Ivy is enrolled in a school in Los Angeles, and the drive from Malibu on a daily basis would be a nightmare.

That means Beyonce has to take care of her twins; the ones who were born premature and released from the hospital after about 10 days, and she will probably worry about finding a place to live before the end of the summer. It sounds like things for the Carters are a bit hectic at the moment!

No word on exactly what Beyonce and JAY-Z are looking for in a home, but when they find it, they’re going to buy it. And they are probably going to live there for a long, long time.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]