Kelly Dodd Backtracks After Tamra Judge Interview: Is Kelly On The Defensive?

Kelly Dodd is returning for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and she’s excited about this upcoming season. People have talked about how Kelly will show a different side of herself, as her first season was rather dramatic. She showed an interesting side to herself on her first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which made some people question whether she had an anger management problem. Heather Dubrow even walked out of a restaurant, when things got too heated for her.

According to a new tweet, Kelly Dodd is now hinting that perhaps she doesn’t have a great relationship with her co-stars. Even though she ended the previous season with a friendship with Vicki Gunvalson, it sounds like things may have changed. When Tamra Judge recently did an interview where she revealed that fans would see a softer side to Kelly this upcoming season, Dodd may have taken the compliment as a negative. She pointed out that she was surprised to learn that people hated her so much, even though it may not have been a negative remark that Tamra gave. The two cleared it up on Twitter, but Kelly needed to hear it from a fan.

No I was saying we will see a softer side of you. — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) June 25, 2017

That's true — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) June 26, 2017

During the exchange, Kelly Dodd learned that even fans of hers didn’t take Tamra’s comments as something negative. Instead, they saw them as positive comments, as if Kelly will show a softer and more gentle side, not an aggressive and angry side.

Can't believe my one and only baby is 11 years old today !!! You are a smart beautiful caring little girl.. May you always be close to God! We love you my sweet darling baby . Mommie???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Of course, Kelly Dodd can’t film a season without drama. Based on social media activity, it sounds like Kelly and Vicki may no longer be friends. In fact, it sounds like the two may have hit a rough patch and Kelly may be questioning whether Gunvalson is indeed a great friend. The new season premieres in just a few weeks, so it will be interesting to see how Dodd has changed and how she’s dealt with the drama last year.

Thanks @timrollerphotography I'm so thankful you came all the way from SCarolina love my make up @a_beeeeez @julieejackson #balmaindress A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

What do you think of Kelly Dodd’s tweets, backtracking a bit in regards to her comments about Tamra? Do you think Kelly has changed or do you think she’s still very defensive?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]