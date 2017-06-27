Eric Decker and his wife, Jessie James Decker, are returning to the E! network for the third season of their hit reality show, Eric & Jessie.

On June 27, just weeks after Decker signed a contract to play for the Tennessee Titans, his singer wife confirmed the exciting news of their series’ return.

“[Eric Decker] and I are very excited to be back for a third season of our show,” Jessie said in a statement, via E! News. “We are all about family, fun and sharing the love. I know our fans are going to enjoy watching this new chapter of our lives.”

According to the E! News report, the third season of the series will catch fans up with the couple’s new life as parents of two. As fans will recall, the first couple of seasons of the reality show featured Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker getting married and welcoming their first child together. Now, nearly four years after their show initially premiered, the couple shares two children, 3-year-old daughter Vivianne and 1-year-old son Eric Jr.

Jessie James Decker also announced the news on her Instagram page. In a video message sent by her and Eric Decker, the singer further confirmed that fans would soon be seeing plenty more of her private family moments on the show.

In addition to juggling their marriage with their two children, Eric Decker and his wife are also juggling their hectic careers, which involve his wide receiver gig with the Tennessee Titans and her role as a singer and host. As E! News explained, Jessie James Decker is making a name for herself in Hollywood by taking on numerous career opportunities, including her growing clothing line, which she frequently promotes online.

Eric & Jessie will also catch up with Jessie James Decker’s sister, Sydney, who tied the knot shortly before production began on the show and is now preparing to welcome her first child with her new husband. As fans will recall, Sydney was seen frequently during the first couple of seasons of the show, as was Jessie James Decker’s mother.

Eric & Jessie Season 3 premieres on the E! Network on Wednesday, September 6 at 10 p.m.

