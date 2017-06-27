These Nine States Will Require Passports For All Domestic Air Travel Starting In 2018

Some people feel the need to never get a passport as they don’t travel outside of the United States, but that is all going to change in 2018. Starting at the beginning of next year, residents in nine states will need to have passports in order to take any kind of flight, whether it is international or domestic.

As reported by Travel and Leisure, nine states will no longer allow travelers to board an airplane with just their state issued driver’s licenses as of January 22, 2018. In order to get past any and all TSA security checkpoints, there will be another form of identification required of them, which includes the following.

Passport

Permanent resident card/Green Card

Military ID

The Real ID Act of 2005 states that state-issued IDs from these nine states do not meet the minimum security standards of the federal government.

Kentucky

Maine

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Washington

WDW Info did spot a couple of signs up in Orlando International Airport (MCO) that have just recently been displayed. One simply states the information of the Real ID Act going into effect in January, while the other lists the nine states affected.

Back in December, it was announced that signage would start being placed around the security checkpoints in airports to remind travelers of what is to come. With just a little over six months until the Real ID Act goes into full effect, it is time to start planning now and look into getting your passport.

Some states have started working on offering federally approved issued IDs that would not require a passport for domestic air travel. Check with your local government office to see if there is a different type of ID you can apply for.

These posters are huge reminders that 2018 is not nearly as far away as it seems. On January 22, 2018, the enforcement for those nine states will go into effect, and by 2020, even more people will end up needing a passport, as confirmed by the official website of the TSA.

This means that if you’re going to take a flight and you have a state-issued ID from one of those nine states, you will need a passport to go anywhere. That includes going to the next state, across the country, or even to Walt Disney World, as all domestic travel is included in these new standards.

It isn’t that traveling has been made more difficult by the federal government, but they are simply trying to make it safer. The Real ID Act is going to maintain that the residents of the nine included states must have another form of ID, most typically a passport, other than their state-issued driver’s licenses for air travel. Considering this includes international and domestic flights, it may be time to start applying for a passport now since 2018 isn’t too far away.

