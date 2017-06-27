Malia And Sasha Obama Wear Yellow Sarongs While Touring Temple In Bali

Malia and Sasha Obama joined their parents for a trip to Indonesia and were photographed wearing yellow sarongs while touring a temple in Bali. The two teenagers toured the beautiful Hindu Balinese water temple near Tampkasiring with their parents, who are in the region for five days.

Barack and Michelle Obama also took part in the adventure, with the former president wearing a white Polo shirt and dark jeans while Michelle Obama also wore a yellow sarong over her leggings. She wore a white shirt underneath an unzipped sweat jacket. Both Michelle and Sasha sported a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. All three wore baseball caps.

The Daily Mail reports that the yellow sarongs Michelle, Malia, and Sasha Obama wore at the temple were added with sashes known as selendangs. They’re customary to wear over clothes when visiting holy sites in Bali.

Malia Obama wore an Alexander Wang T-shirt that’s getting a lot of attention. The label is fast becoming a trending fashion piece seen on runways. Malia opted to wear a black T-shirt that had an Alexander Wang logo that morphs into a barcode graphic. The shirt is said to cost $166 from FWRD, according to the report

The Obamas arrived in Bali on Friday and checked into the Four Seasons Resort Bali in Sayan, Ubud, where villas are $2,500 a night and up. Barack will be a keynote speaker at the Indonesian Diaspora Congress later this week at the capital in Jakarta.

The Obamas visit a Bali temple during vacation in Indonesia https://t.co/9q0rAmK4MK pic.twitter.com/e2A9cu6WZJ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 27, 2017

Barack Obama has strong roots in Indonesia. He lived in the country during his childhood in the 60s after his mother married her second husband, who’s from Indonesia. Yogyakarta, a city known for its cultural heritage where Barack’s mother did anthropological research, is where he’ll make another stop during their vacation as well.

Michelle, Sasha, Malia, and Barack Obama’s Temple Visit on Vacation in Bali https://t.co/Uu4cjrbSgV — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2017

So far, Barack and Michelle have made good on their extended vacation since Trump took office in January. They’ve traveled to the Southern Pacific Islands, Virgin Islands, Scotland, Italy, and Palm Springs. There’s no shortage of living the jet-set life for the Obamas.

Malia, 18, and Sasha, 16, are enjoying their summer break before school begins in the fall. Malia will begin studies at Harvard and Sasha will be a junior at Sidwell Friends school in Washington, D.C.

The Obama family’s popularity has skyrocketed since the inauguration, with people wanting to know about every move they make in public.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]