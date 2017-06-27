Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Of Baby Saint In Car Seat, Followers Shame Her For Alleged Safety Risks

Kim Kardashian recently shared a photo on social media of baby Saint West in a car seat, and her followers were quick to shame her on alleged car seat safety risks.

On Monday, Good Housekeeping noted that people were “not happy” about a photo of Kim Kardashian’s only son, Saint, sitting in a car seat. According to the article, “mommy shamers” immediately pointed out why baby Saint’s safety was possibly at risk.

The photo in question was shared by Kim Kardashian over the weekend and has since received over 160,000 reactions and nearly 2,000 comments from “the car seat police,” as pointed out by one social media user.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star routinely posts updates on social media for her millions of followers. Kim Kardashian, a 36-year-old mother of two, enjoys sharing photos of her 4-year-old daughter, North West, and 18-month-old son, Saint West. Photos of Kim’s children usually get the most attention from her fans across both her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Late last Saturday, Kim Kardashian uploaded a new photo to her personal Facebook account that shows baby Saint sitting in a front-facing car seat. Baby Saint is shown sitting in a Safety 1st Air brand convertible infant car seat facing forward, and Kim’s followers were quick to point out that the car seat should be rear-facing since Saint is under 2-years-old.

The very first comment from one of Kim Kardashian’s concerned followers was to make sure baby Saint was rear-facing. The comment added that “he is so cute let’s protect this handsome boy.”

Other comments pointed out that it’s illegal in California to forward-face a child in a car seat before the age of 2. The California Highway Patrol website confirms the current law, stating that children under 2-years-old “shall ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall.”

One feature of that particular car seat is that it has an extended rear-facing option for toddlers up to 50 pounds. Kim Kardashian didn’t caption the photo or comment back to the mommy shamers to clarify why Saint was sitting forward-facing. But since North West is old enough to sit in a forward-facing car seat, the E! network reality TV star may have taken a shortcut by using North’s car seat for Saint, possibly to save time.

Good Housekeeping also pointed out that it’s unknown what state Kim Kardashian was actually in when she secured baby Saint in the forward-facing car seat. Kim Kardashian currently lives with husband Kanye West, 40, in California with their two children, but the power couple tends to travel quite a bit for work and for pleasure, according to a Mirror article.

“One of the things they’re really trying to do is travel more together – for fun and when they each have work obligations, they’d go with each other. The plan is to do more things together and travel together more in the future.”

The article on Good Housekeeping also pointed out that it’s unknown what baby Saint’s height and weight is. Although, according to an article on Livestrong, the average weight for a 2-year-old is between 22 to 33 pounds, while the average weight for a 1-year-old boy is between 19 and 27 pounds.

An article on New Kids-Center notes that the average height of a 2-year-old boy is usually just under the 40 inches required for a child to sit forward-facing, and baby Saint is still almost six months away from turning 2.

Still, Good Housekeeping and a few of Kim Kardashian’s followers defended the socialite mom, saying that “it’s impossible to know” what’s going on in the photo and that mothers should support each other, “not criticize every single thing another mom does.”

In other Kim Kardashian news, People Magazine shared on Monday that baby Saint’s big sister, North, recently received a puppy because she has reportedly been asking for a puppy “for a long time.” According to a source, Kim Kardashian thought it would be a good idea for North West — who recently turned 4-years-old on June 15 — to take care of a puppy and shared a photo of what looks to be a Pomeranian puppy on her Instagram account just over a week ago.

What should North name her puppy? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017

Wait the other name on her list is Sushi! I forgot that one. I will make a poll — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017

Kim Kardashian was also looking for name suggestions for the new puppy via her Twitter account on Sunday. Just 10 hours ago, Kim Kardashian West updated her Twitter followers with the puppy’s chosen name of Sushi, which was apparently a favorite on North’s list of possible puppy names.

