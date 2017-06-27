Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Her Birthday Ahead Of Her Appearance On ‘Hollywood Medium’

Stassi Schroeder celebrated her 29th birthday over the weekend.

Amid filming on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder teamed up with her co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Rachael O’Brien, at the Dirty Laundry bar in Hollywood, California.

“Dead siblings,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in the caption of a photo of herself, her brother, and her sister on Instagram on June 25.

While Stassi Schroeder didn’t share any additional photos from her party on Instagram, a couple of her co-stars, including Jax Taylor’s girlfriend Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, did.

Stassi Schroeder has been back in the good graces of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars since Season 4, when she made amends with Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. She’s also become a fan of Taylor’s girlfriend despite having both dated the same man.

In a photo shared by Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder was seen with gory makeup on her face that depicted a whole in her head. Meanwhile, Doute was also sporting some scary-looking makeup that included fake blood running out of her eyes and mouth.

In Cartwright’s photo, she was seen with fake blood on her neck as she dressed up as a dead prom queen in a black low-cut gown with a high slit.

A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

In other Stassi Schroeder news, the longtime reality star is set to appear in the upcoming episode of Hollywood Medium. During the show, as Us Weekly reported, Schroeder will be seen speaking to Tyler Henry about the tragic death of her grandmother.

Kristen Doute is also seen during the episode.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

When Stassi Schroeder returns to Vanderpump Rules later this year for Season 6, she will be seen alongside her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, for the very first time. Although the couple has been together on and off since Season 3 of the show, Meagher previously chose to stay away from the cameras. Then, during an appearance on On the Stock Room Floor podcast earlier this year, via Radar Online, Meagher confirmed he was set to begin filming.

Stassi Schroeder’s episode of Hollywood Medium airs tomorrow night, June 28 at 8 p.m. on the E! network.

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]