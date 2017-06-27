Bachelor in Paradise isn’t taking anymore chances when it comes to the safety of their contestants. The production has reportedly put some new rules in place for the reality stars who appear on the ABC summer dating series due to the recent sex scandal that exploded while filming Season 4.

According to TMZ, Bachelor in Paradise contestants will now only be allowed to have two drinks max per hour. The crew is reportedly keeping tabs on what everyone is drinking, and the bartenders are also responsible for making sure they do not overserve any of the show’s stars. The report also reveals that the production will make it a priority to serve food at all times during filming so that the contestants can eat and absorb some of the alcohol they are putting into their bodies.

As many Bachelor in Paradise fans know, these new rules come after a serious scandal erupted while filming Season 4. DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios allegedly got drunk and ended up engaged in a steamy hookup at the pool. Some members of the production thought that Corinne may have been too drunk to consent to any sexual contact with DeMario, and a sexual misconduct investigation was held.

The Bachelor in Paradise cast is speaking out … what do you think? https://t.co/LyYVPdvuWN pic.twitter.com/f2nrV3dw3q — OnTheDot Woman (@onthedotwoman) June 17, 2017

Bachelor in Paradise production was shut down, and all of the contestants were sent home. During the production hiatus, Corinne Olympios said she was the “victim” in the situation and that she did not consent to any sexual contact with DeMario Jackson. However, Jackson claims that Olympios was the aggressor in their heated hookup. The investigation found that there was no sexual misconduct, and the cast returned to Mexico to resume filming Season 4. Neither Corinne or DeMario will return to the show.

Bachelor in Paradise's DeMario Jackson sits down for his first interview since the Corinne Olympios controversy: https://t.co/7Y3SlQvVPQ pic.twitter.com/zyEb38VVTU — E! News (@enews) June 26, 2017

However, DeMario Jackson sat down for his first interview since the scandal and said that he would like to have a face-to-face conversation with Corinne Olympios off camera to clear the air with her.

What are your thoughts on the new Bachelor in Paradise alcohol restrictions? Do you think it is a good idea to limit the number of drinks the cast can have?

[Featured Image by ABC]