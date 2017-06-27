Emme Rylan Welcomes Third Child, ‘General Hospital’ Star Out On Leave

Emme Rylan has been heavily pregnant for what seems like forever. General Hospital fans were sad when they announced that the actress was having another child, but they would not write the storyline in for Lulu Spencer to have another child. Rylan has been in the role for four years now and for some, it finally feels like she fits in. The General Hospital costume department had to get creative over the last several weeks because of the pregnancy. Emme was getting bigger and the ways to hide her belly bump were becoming nonexistent.

The baby watch had been going on for several weeks between Emme Rylan and her good friend Kirsten Storms. The two created videos for Instagram to pass the time and did a lot of hanging out. Rylan would comment about how she was “still pregnant” and the girls were seen crafting together in one post. According to Soap Opera Digest, Emme Rylan welcomed her daughter with partner, Don Money. The General Hospital actress shared the first photo on Instagram and announced they have not yet chosen a name for their little girl. Rylan and Money already have two little boys, Jackson and Levi. Both mom and baby are doing well as told by the minimal details shared.

Our daughter is here and we are so utterly in love with her!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #nonameyet A post shared by Emme Rylan (@emmerylan) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

There are now questions about how Lulu Spencer will be written out for Emme Rylan’s leave from General Hospital. Initially, it was thought that she would go on an adventure to seek her daughter Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) when Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was running with her. That isn’t how things played out and now, there are several questions about what the writers plan to do while she is on leave bonding with her newborn baby girl. Rumors have been sweeping social media about summer exits for two General Hospital stars, but it doesn’t appear that Rylan is leaving the soap. The anticipation is killing fans.

Nothing says Happy Father's Day like pancakes decorated as Minions! Don't worry @dmoney596 I made them wash their hands before they touched every single thing on your plate. We love you!! #happyfathersday A post shared by Emme Rylan (@emmerylan) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Fans have been sending their wishes to Emme Rylan and Don Money on the Instagram photo they shared. It has been fun watching the “baby watch” as Kirsten Storms and Rylan had fun doing what they were doing. Now, as Lulu Spencer leaves Port Charles for her maternity leave, Maxie Jones will be back on General Hospital from her leave of absence. There is always something amiss and right now, these friends are crisscrossing paths.

