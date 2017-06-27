North Korea Compares Trump to Adolf Hitler, Claims President Bent On ‘World Domination By Military Means’

North Korea stepped up its harsh rhetoric against President Donald Trump again this week, this time opting to compare him to the most hated man in history — Adolf Hitler. Trump’s key policies, they said, could be likened to “Nazism in the 21st century” and that the businessman-turned-president had intentions to rule the world by “military means.”

The KCNA (Korean Central News Agency), the official news agency of the Kim Jong-Un regime, continued its war of words with the Trump administration this week, according to the Daily Mail, accusing President Donald Trump of emulating Adolf Hitler and pursuing world domination through military might, exemplified by his insistence on adhering to an “America first” doctrine. (This was Trump’s mantra throughout his campaign for the presidency and, as the Mail pointed out, stated in his inaugural address: “From this moment on, it’s going to be America first.”)

“The ‘American-first principle’… advocates the world domination by recourse to military means just as was the case with Hitler’s concept of world occupation.”

The KCNA went on to say that “following Hitler’s dictatorial politic” of division, separating others into two categories, “friends and foes,” to justify “suppression.”

As The Telegraph reported, the news agency stated that Trump’s “two-nation strategy” towards the Korean Peninsula is “based on Hitler’s dictatorial policies that separate people from their peers, justifies oppression and creates an atmosphere of fear in American political, social, media and information circles.” The editorial goes on to note that Trump’s immigration polices are “no different from the racist policies of fascism” and “denigrate the history of America.”

North Korea’s ramped-up rhetoric follows yet another exchange of unpleasantries between the Trump administration and Pyongyang, capped off by President Trump’s most recent declaration on Monday to NBC News that the Kim Jong-Un regime would likely have to be “dealt with rapidly.”

“The North Korean regime is causing tremendous problems and is something that has to be dealt with, and probably dealt with rapidly,” President Trump told reporters at the White House Rose Garden press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to NDTV.

The statement comes after months of not-too-veiled threats from the Trump administration that it would not be like the Obama administration and that all manner of dealing with North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons program and its perceived threat to world peace would be taken into consideration, including a preemptive military strike and nuclear confrontation. More recently, the United States has called on the United Nations and those countries closest to North Korea (such as China) to increase economic sanctions against North Korea.

Tension between Pyongyang and Washington intensified last week with the death of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier. The 22-year-old had returned to the United States in what was described by doctors as a “permanent vegetative state” after being detained in North Korea for 17 months, sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly stealing a political poster from the hotel in which he stayed while on a tourist trip in early 2016.

As CNN reported, President Trump condemned North Korea as a “brutal regime” for its treatment of the student. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the regime would be held “accountable.” And Sen. John McCiain (R – AZ) flatly stated that Warmbier was “murdered by the Kim Jong-Un regime.”

Shortly thereafter, the KCNA labeled President Trump a “psychopath.”

“South Korea must realize that following psychopath Trump … will only lead to disaster,” an editorial in Pyongyang’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper (per the New York Post) reported.

The escalation in the war of words, referring to Trump as a psychopath and likening him to Adolf Hitler, precedes a forthcoming U.S. visit by South Korea’s newly elected leader.

Oddly enough, as The Inquisitr reported, a study released last August and conducted by Oxford University’s Dr. Kevin Dutton indicated that then presidential candidate Donald Trump scored higher than Adolf Hitler on the standard psychometric tool that measures a person’s traits to note an inclination toward psychopathic behavior. Dutton offered the disclaimer that the results of the Psychopathic Personality Inventory: Revised (PPI-R) in no way determined whether or not Donald Trump — or anyone else — was a true psychopath, but it did offer a look at the target’s traits that might denote psychopathic tendencies.

