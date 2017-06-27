Kandi Burruss Confirms ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10 Return, Talks Xscape Documentary

Kandi Burruss has revealed that she is returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. There were rumors that Kandi wouldn’t return to RHOA due to her conflict with Phaedra Parks and her Xscape reunion tour.

Kandi also revealed that she has started filming RHOA, and she is also making a docuseries with Xscape: “Yes, actually I am doing Housewives now and Xscape is having a reality show as well, Mrs. Burruss told US Magazine at the BET awards.

Kandi told the publication that she would be filming both the docuseries and Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 at the same time. The Xscape singer said that fans should be prepared for an even crazier Season 10 with the return of some old cast members. Nene Leakes confirmed her return in the upcoming season, and Kim Zolciak also signed on to appear after her guest appearance last season.

The Xscape docuseries will feature cast members LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and it will be a four-part series.

Kandi Burruss revealed earlier this month that she almost quit RHOA because of the Porsha and Phaedra drama. The reality TV star got very emotional in multiple scenes during the last season when Porsha accused her and her husband Todd of date raping her.

It was revealed in the finale that Phaedra made up the whole thing to slander Kandi, and she was subsequently released from the show. Porsha apologized for her role in repeating the lie. Kandi stated that the online abuse from fans was part of the reason she considered leaving RHOA because she couldn’t defend herself against the allegations.

Kandi has not spoken to Phaedra since the finale, and it is unclear if she will be able to forgive Porsha for repeating the lie. Kandi expressed her disappointment in Porsha for believing that she was capable of drugging her. Porsha also revealed in an interview that she has not spoken to Phaedra since the finale of Season 9. Ms. Williams said that she felt betrayed and used by Phaedra, who was her best friend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has started filming Season 10. Are you looking forward to the upcoming season?

