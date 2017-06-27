Leslie Jones had a great time hosting the BET Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles, but following that gig, things apparently went south, as she tweeted about her stay at the Ritz-Carlton and accused the upscale hotel chain of racism.

The comedian did not mince words when she took to social media on Monday with her claim. Jones spoke about how good of a time she had hosting, but then explained that she had a negative experience as a guest at the L.A. Ritz-Carlton, which is adjacent to the Microsoft Theater where the awards ceremony was held. While the Saturday Night Live star did not go into detail about exactly what happened during her stay, it was enough for her to take to Twitter and blast the hotel. She warned her 693,000 followers not to stay there and alleged that she was not treated well because of the color of her skin.

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton. DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Twitter erupted, with many followers split on what they thought. Some slammed the Ritz and called for a boycott, while others said they wanted more information before condemning the hotel.

Such a serious allegation did prompt the Ritz-Carlton to reach out to Jones and ask that she get in touch with them directly. However, it is unknown if she has, in fact, contacted anyone to discuss the matter further.

We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away. — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 27, 2017

The New York Daily News reported that Curtis Kent, who manages the L.A. hotel, said staffers are looking into the claims made by the star and any alleged incident that occurred during her stay.

Jones has used Twitter as a platform to discuss serious matters in the past. Last summer, she tweeted about how she couldn’t get any designers to help her with a dress for her Ghostbusters premiere. That tweet caught the attention of designer Christian Siriano, and he immediately offered to dress her for the event.

Yep! #prettywoman ❤️ A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Jul 10, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

The result was certainly worth it, but less than a month later, Jones took to the site again to address another issue when she revealed that she was the target of abuse and being bullied by social media trolls. The actress ended up deleting her account before Twitter stepped in and suspended Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos from the site for directing users to spew the hateful messages. A few days later, the star returned to Twitter to tweet about Game of Thrones.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]