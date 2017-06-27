Kailyn Lowry Gives Bad Relationship Advice: Why Isn’t She Taking Her Own Advice?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kailyn Lowry is currently getting ready to give birth to her third child. She just returned home from her baby moons as she had one by herself and had one with her two sons. Even though Lowry planned the pregnancy and got advice from her doctor, many Teen Mom fans have been very critical of her decision to get pregnant. They don’t believe that she should become a single mother to three children. Plus, many feel that she used Chris Lopez to get pregnant, as they are not together.

Some fans have brought up the fact that Lowry should have stayed married to Javi Marroquin and should have had another baby with him. Some fans believe that she didn’t give him a chance to work out their issues. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is caught giving her fellow Teen Mom star Amber Portwood some advice. The advice was to stay with Matt Baier, even though he has lied to her. This is very interesting as she wouldn’t have stayed with Marroquin if he had lied to her. In the GIF shared on Twitter, Kailyn is caught saying that she couldn’t see Amber with anyone else at this point, hinting she would be better off just working out her issues with him.

Saying that someone should stay with their partner because other people can’t see them with anyone else is bad advice. Amber has been open and honest with fans about her catching him in lies. He has even been linked to other Teen Mom stars, including Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans.

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! ???? needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Portwood has been very forgiving, including forgiving the fact that he lied about having more than two children. One can imagine that Amber was heartbroken over learning that she may be dating a deadbeat dad.

So, why is Kailyn encouraging her to stay with Matt, even though she didn’t give her marriage a chance? Lowry would probably argue that the situations are much different, but if Lowry had to go through what Portwood did, she would probably leave him too.

So so happy to see everyone tonight ????✨ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry giving Portwood dating advice? Do you think she should have given her marriage to Javi another chance since many people didn’t see her with anyone else?

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]