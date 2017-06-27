Lala Kent may have quit Vanderpump Rules in December of last year but throughout the past several weeks, she has continued to hint that she may be involved in the sixth season of the show.

While an official cast announcement won’t be made until this fall, Lala Kent is often seen attending events with her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and James Kennedy, and over the weekend, she was seen at COD Restaurant for Madix’s birthday party.

As her co-stars, including Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, celebrated the birthday of Stassi Schroeder nearby, Lala Kent reunited with several members of the cast in honor of Madix’s 32nd birthday. She also sent a sweet message to Madix online for her birthday in which she told her she loved her.

Lala Kent didn’t share any photos from the event on her own page, but on Madix’s page, she shared a photo that included Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Scheana Marie.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent has remained close to James Kennedy throughout her run on Vanderpump Rules and despite a slight tiff during Season 5, they are still close today and often share photos of one another on social media.

In addition to spending time with Ariana Madix, Lala Kent has grown extremely close with Scheana Marie and last week, the women were seen at Beauty & Essex nightclub in West Hollywood, California with several of their co-stars.

Although Lala Kent’s return to Vanderpump Rules has yet to be confirmed, she has also faced rumors of a possible appearance on a new show. As Radar Online revealed to readers in April, Kent allegedly teamed up with Lisa Vanderpump on a secret project based out of Vanderpump’s dog rescue center in West Hollywood.

According to the report, Vanderpump felt sorry for Kent after she was ousted by her co-stars during Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and took her under her wing in an effort to get her back on her feet.

Lala Kent is currently believed to be working at SUR Restaurant along with Vanderpump’s rescue center.

