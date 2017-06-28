Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Alleged ‘Love’ Duet Contains Heartbreak Lyrics: Twitter Cheers For Jelena

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly have a duet that just materialized in the online world, years after the lovebirds known as Jelena ended their romance and broke the hearts of Beliebers. Ever since Justin and Selena split, there have been occasional opportunities to hope for a renewed romance (remember his throw-back photo and her appearance at his concert). But now the possibility of an unreleased duet is bringing back hope, with some Twitter users sharing their excitement about Jelena again.

The duet that supposedly comes from Bieber and Gomez, “Can’t Steal Our Love,” materialized online over the weekend, complete with heartbreaking lyrics. It has quickly turned into an obsession for Jelena fans, pointed out MTV UK.

During Justin’s and Selena’s romance, rumors swirled that the couple had secretly recorded music together. Now the duet “Can’t Steal Our Love” is being received as evidence that those rumors had a basis in romantic reality.

The duet that allegedly results from Bieber’s and Gomez’s love is a pop ballad with a mid-tempo beat. The voice that appears to be Selena’s sings sadly about the challenges that she faces in her relationship.

“I can’t seem to hide from the lies / I can’t discuss myself / I’ve built these walls so high that I can’t climb myself.”

So where’s the evidence that this leaked song with its heartbreaking lyrics is a duet from Bieber and Gomez? First, there’s the way that Selena has poured her love life into her very personal music. In addition to “The Heart What It Wants,” Gomez has become known for break-up classics such as “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em With Kindness.”

In addition to the lyrics of the duet offering a clue that, just like so many others of Selena’s songs, “Can’t Steal Our Love” serves up her autobiographical flavor, there’s the verse that supposedly reflects Justin. The leaked duet, however, provides a voice assumed to be Bieber humming and doing a cross between speaking and singing the melody, resulting in speculation that the song is a scrapped demo or a demo of a pre-production final song that’s somewhere floating in the Internet ether.

But it’s the powerful chorus that steals the spotlight in the alleged duet track from Justin and his “The Heart Wants What It Wants” songstress.

“They can’t steal our love.”

Although “Can’t Steal Our Love” is getting the buzz right now, there’s previous evidence of a duet from Bieber and Gomez. The year was 2015, with a demo for a Jelena duet “Strong” leaking. In addition, rumors swirled last year that Selena was supposed to sing with Justin for DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You.”

Ultimately, Jelena fans are hoping that this time around, the leaked duet will result in enough of a renewed relationship for Gomez and Bieber to produce a fully finished, polished song that can be released with appropriate fanfare.

Twitter didn’t hesitate to climb on board the #Jelena bandwagon again, cheering for the musical reunion of Justin and Selena.

While Twitter cheered, however, the collaborative song from Bieber and Gomez didn’t remain available for long. Justin’s and Selena’s alleged duet, “Steal Our Love,” originally showed up on SoundCloud, according to Latina.

Some listeners insisted that it was Selena singing up loud and strong in the first part of the track, with Bieber joining in (or mumbling in, depending on the account) at the chorus. Now, however, the original leaked song has since been deleted.

Fortunately, the verses were saved by some listeners, with one verse reportedly sung by Selena referring to her relationship as a fight and describing her struggles in choosing what to do.

“I can’t seem to choose what to do. There’s nothing I can say. I’m tired of the fight ’cause I’m never right, I just wanna cry, no.”

While the alleged duet by Justin and Selena has vanished, the excitement over the possible return of Jelena has not. “Can’t Steal Our Love” turned into a Twitter trend, with the focus on Bieber’s and Gomez’s romance history.

Can't Steal Our Love is trending worldwide and Jelena is waving from the grave — ️ (@selenarevivals) June 24, 2017

Variations on “Jelena is forever” and “Jelena never ends” repeatedly are surfacing on Twitter in the wake of Justin’s and Selena’s alleged duet leak.

“An old Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber duet may have leaked on SoundCloud… #Jelena never ends!” tweeted one user.

Others sought to unite Team Selena Gomez’s Selenators and Team Justin Bieber’s Beliebers to express their enthusiasm.

“#Selenators and #Beliebers! What do you think of the #Jelena duet #CantStealOurLove that just leaked?” questioned another.

So is it true, or not true? For Twitter users, the answer seemed evident because Jelena is “forever,” pointed out Life & Style in its headline announcing the alleged duet news.

“A Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez Duet Has Leaked Because Jelena Really Is Forever.”

As for precisely when Gomez and Bieber might have recorded the song, it’s speculated that “Can’t Steal Our Love” was created between 2013 to 2014. At that point, Selena and Justin were still an item.

And as for whether Bieber and Gomez will return to complete that alleged duet, their Jelena fans are making it clear that they’ll continue to believe.

