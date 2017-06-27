Nintendo Says It Will Make ‘Significantly More’ SNES Classics Than NES Classics

It would be fair to say that Nintendo’s NES Classic, which was released last year, was considerably more popular than the Japanese company was expecting. So much so that the company barely managed to produce enough stock to meet demand.

With that in mind, when Nintendo announced the SNES Classic yesterday, fans expressed concern that history could repeat itself and Nintendo might again struggle to meet consumer demand. However, according to the Verge, Nintendo has reassured fans that it plans to produce “significantly more” SNES Classics than it did with the NES Classic last year.

In a statement released by Nintendo, the company confirmed that it will ship Super NES Classic Editions from the hardware launch on September 29 to the end of 2017. However, the company didn’t commit to producing shipments beyond the end of 2017, suggesting that it could be planning a limited run of SNES Classic production, much like with the NES Classic.

Despite the NES Classic’s success, Nintendo discontinued the product in April this year, just one month following the release of its latest hardware, the Switch. In an interview with Time, Reggie Fils-Aime, president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America, said “We’ve got a lot going on right now,” when asked about why the company had chosen to discontinue the NES Classic, “and we don’t have unlimited resources.”

Whilst like with the NES Classic, Nintendo is planning a limited run with the SNES Classic, the fact that the company is planning to produce “significantly more” units is certainly promising news for fans looking to pick one up.

Nintendo revealed the SNES Classic yesterday, with a library comprising of 21 of the best games from Nintendo’s original console. Whilst the SNES Classic’s library is significantly smaller than its predecessor’s, which had 30 games, it’s arguably stronger, with almost every single game a blockbuster of its day, including some of the best games Nintendo has ever made, like Super Metroid, Super Mario World, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

At the same time, the SNES Classic will also feature four of the most beloved console role-playing games of all time, including the infamous Earthbound, Super Mario RPG, Secret of Mana, and most notably, Final Fantasy III.

The SNES Classic releases on September 29 and will retail for $79.99.

