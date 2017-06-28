UFO News: NASA About To Announce Existence Of Aliens Claims Hacker Group ‘Anonymous’

UFO believers, who have endured being scoffed at by the non-believers for so long, may finally be vindicated after all. If latest reports are indeed correct, proof that aliens exist is at hand. What is even more exciting is that NASA is supposedly planning to make a public announcement soon.

According to Yahoo News, the hacker group Anonymous claims the U.S. space agency NASA is going to announce to the public of the existence of extraterrestrial life soon. The hacker group made the claim in a video 12-minute video posted on YouTube last June 20, 2017.

Anonymous’ statement was read by a hooded figure with a Guy Fawkes mask. The video opened with a quote from a speech by a NASA spokesman during a hearing for the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology of the United States.

“Mankind is about to discover extraterrestrial life.”

While Anonymous claimed that mankind already made contact with advanced space-faring aliens, that would explain the various UFO sightings around the world, the group doubts if NASA will give full disclosure on the issue. Instead, the group offered the possibility that the agency may opt to reveal “little microbe organisms on a distant moon on our solar system.”

NASA responds to ‘Anonymous’ claims they are about to announce alien life discovery. https://t.co/ejsTrBmSEN pic.twitter.com/U55dQ977Aw — LADbible (@ladbible) June 27, 2017

Apparently, Anonymous’ statement was also partly based on earlier statements from NASA. The video cited Thomas Zurbuchen, on his testimony last April in a Committee on Science, Space, and Technology hearing. Zurbuchen expressed optimism that NASA’s numerous space missions in search for extraterrestrial life will soon bear fruit.

“Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented discoveries in history,”

Zurbuchen already responded to Anonymous’ video. In a Twitter post, NASA’s chief scientist denied any planned announcement by the space agency.

“Contrary to some reports, there’s no pending announcement from NASA regarding extraterrestrial life.”

The UFO phenomenon is one of the most hotly debated topics in recent years. Since the Roswell incident where the military initially announced a downed spacecraft but eventually retracted, a number of UFO enthusiasts claim a massive government cover-up on the existence of aliens and UFOs. With the numerous reported UFO sightings worldwide that continue to this day, it would be impossible to dismiss them all as crashed weather balloons like the U.S. military’s official statement on Roswell.

In fact, there are UFO researchers who believe that advanced aliens may have visited the planet in the distant past going so far as to theorize that these advanced aliens may have a hand in the evolution of modern man.

Zecharia Sitchin, who authored several books on the subject, concluded from his research that an alien race called Anunnaki visited earth in ancient times and genetically manipulated a primitive species on the planet creating modern man as a worker class. This highly advanced alien race eventually settled on the planet for some time establishing cities and creating the ancient Sumerian civilization.

With UFO sightings being reported to this day, the debate is not going to be resolved anytime soon. Lately, there are theories stating that UFOs may not be from a distant part of the galaxy but are actually vehicles capable of interdimensional travel. Another popular theory is that some of the observed UFOs may be advanced U.S. military crafts made with alien technology.

Meanwhile, enjoy Anonymous’ video below.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]