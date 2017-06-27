‘Little People, Big World’ Preview: Zach & Tori Roloff Head To The Delivery Room In Two-Hour Season Finale

Warning: This article contains Little People, Big World spoilers.

Little People, Big World wraps up Season 12 with a special two-hour season finale that sees Zach and Tori Roloff finally head to the delivery room to welcome Baby Jackson.

In a People sneak preview, the nervous parents-to-be discuss the nitty gritty of Tori’s upcoming cesarean section, which elicits a surprising response from Zach!

“I kind of have always looked at birth as miserable,” Tori confesses to Little People, Big World cameras. “A C-section is just a different kind of miserable.”

But Zach, ever the supportive husband, tries to make her feel better.

“You’ll be okay baby,” he promises. “I’ll be by you.”

But then the conversation turns from how Tori is going to handle the C-section to how Zach is going to handle witnessing the big event.

“Are you going to look?” she asks her notoriously squeamish husband. “Don’t look.I would suggest don’t look. I don’t care if you look down at the incision, but from what I’ve heard, I would suggest don’t look.”

But Zach is confused, asking why Tori wouldn’t want him to see the moment their son is born.

“They literally take your intestines out and put them on the table,” Tori explains.

At first, the very thought seems to horrify Zach, but then a curious smile slides across his face.

“That’s like a bucket list kind of thing,” he says. “When will I ever be able to see someone’s intestines?”

For curious Little People, Big World fans, a pregnant woman’s intestines are rarely lifted from her body during a C-section, according to BabyCenter. Normally, her bladder and intestines are simply moved to the side within the body cavity to give the surgeon a better view of the uterus. The intestines are typically only lifted from a woman’s body if they are damaged during the delivery and require treatment.

However, just the possibility of Zach seeing a graphic C-section worries Tori, who fears the sight will cause her husband to faint.

Zach insists he’ll be fine, promising, “I won’t pass out.”

But Tori isn’t buying it.

“Babe, you almost passed out getting a shot,” she replies, before reminding him how much she needs Zach by her side during Baby Jackson’s delivery.

“You know what I don’t like?” she admits. “I’m told when I’m on the table getting prepped for surgery, they take you out of the room and prep you for surgery. I’m not going to be about that life. Because if you leave my side, I’m not going to be calm.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Baby Jackson was born on May 12, and there has been no indication Zach fainted in the delivery room!

The two-hour season finale of Little People, Big World airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

