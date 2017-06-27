Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, is speaking out against custody rumors started on Twitter by the Teen Mom OG star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran.

After Saran tweeted to his fans and followers, suggesting that Danielsen had met with an attorney in hopes of getting custody of her granddaughter, seven-year-old Sophia, Danielson spoke to Radar Online and confirmed the report as false.

As Danielson explained, she wouldn’t go against Farrah Abraham because going against her own family would be against her religion. Danielson went on to label Saran as “evil” and “passive aggressive” and said he often sits at home and makes up horrible things. She even suggested Saran doesn’t really love Farrah Abraham or her daughter because if he did, she said, he would bring them together, not tear them apart.

Farrah Abraham and her mother recently appeared alongside one another on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition but unfortunately, the therapy-based series doesn’t appear to have been much help. In fact, Farrah Abraham and Debra Danielson are no longer in communication with one another and Danielsen has been unable to see her granddaughter.

“Simon broke up a family,” Danielson alleged, adding that she has been “blocked” by her daughter.

According to Danielson, she’s only tried to help Farrah Abraham and she and Sophia are her world.

“I’ve done everything for them,” she told Radar Online.

Farrah Abraham and her mother have had a strained relationship for years, which is why they attempted to get to a better place on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. However, as fans saw, the tension between them continued to mount from episode to episode with no lasting resolve.

As for Farrah Abraham’s relationship with Simon Saran, the on-and-off couple isn’t dating at the moment but when it comes to the future, a reconciliation seems possible. After all, despite splitting earlier this year, Abraham and Saran continue to be seen together and recently celebrated the reality star’s 26th birthday with a trip to Jamaica, which they chronicled on Instagram and Twitter.

