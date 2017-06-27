CNN Producer Apparently Admits Trump-Russia Coverage Is ‘Mostly Bullsh*t” In O’Keefe ‘American Pravda’ Video

A CNN producer allegedly concedes on hidden camera that the network’s ongoing coverage of the President Trump-Russia investigation is “mostly bullsh*t” and is a ratings grab.

The admission is contained in the latest undercover video released by controversial muckraker James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas crew.

O’Keefe says the edited footage of the CNN producer’s remarks about Russia content is just part one of his so-called “American Pravda” expose about the media industry and what he maintains is its anti-Trump bias. #AmericanPravda is currently trending on Twitter (during the Cold War, Pravda was the name of the official Communist Party newspaper in the Soviet Union).

CNN has been covering allegations about Russia meddling in the presidential campaign to the benefit of Donald Trump similar to how it intensely followed the case of the missing Malaysian airliner in 2014.

As alluded to above, assuming the video is an accurate depiction of the conversation, the CNN producer can be heard admitting that the Trump narrative is “mostly bullsh*t” at the moment and lacking any “giant” proof. Given all the leaks coming out Washington, some corroborating evidence of collusion would have leaked out by now, he theorized.

In the meantime, CNN is constantly pushing a Trump/Russia conspiracy because the network’s ratings “are incredible,” and that journalism ethics are on the back burner given that President Trump is “good for business.” With that in mind, after a day and a half of reporting on President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Agreement, the CNN CEO supposedly ordered the network newsroom to refocus on Russia, the producer added.

CNN typically finishes in third place behind the Fox News Channel and MSNBC in the cable news ratings.

The producer even conceded that Trump may have a point about the whole investigation being a witch hunt because of a lack of a “smoking gun” or real proof that any crime was committed. The staffer also acknowledged that his network never would have put Barack Obama under the same level of scrutiny because it would have alienated the typical CNN viewer.

The CNN employee also made the observation that the U.S. CIA has a history of meddling in elections overseas.

In his ongoing feud with CNN over negative coverage of his administration, the president famously labeled the network “very fake news.”

CNN has yet to issue a statement in response to the James O’Keefe Project Veritas video. As this is a developing story, watch this space for updates.

Separately, three CNN journalists resigned on Monday after the news network published and then retracted a story on its website that a member of the Trump transition team was linked to a Russian investment fund that was under investigation by the U.S. Senate, the New York Times reported.

According to BuzzFeed, the retraction of the fake news caused CNN to implement a new policy that any Russia-related content requires approval from two designated high-level executives. In the meantime, an internal investigation is reportedly ongoing.

In wake of story retraction, CNNMoney exec editor sends memo to staff mandating all "Russia-related content" must be cleared by him or VP pic.twitter.com/2Y6QMZj1h5 — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 25, 2017

Parenthetically, a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll of 900 American adults indicates that 53 percent think the media has behaved irresponsibly and overdramatized the controversy surrounding alleged links between Trump and Russia (including 89 percent of Republicans, 48 percent of independents, and 16 percent of Democrats), 34 percent think that news outlets have been responsible, and 12 percent believe the media has been too restrained.

Watch the James O’Keefe Project Veritas video, Part 1 of “American Pravda,” and draw your own conclusions.

