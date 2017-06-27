Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly come a long way since Jolie’s divorce filing in September of last year.

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband have agreed to put their differences aside as they attempt to remain on good terms and co-parent their six kids, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

On June 26, a source spoke to Hollywood Life, revealing that while things may have been tense between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie just a short time ago, they are now civil during drop offs and doing their best to stay pleasant for their kids.

The insider went on to reveal that as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to co-parent with one another, the 53-year-old actor is enjoying his alone time with his children. According to the source, he loves to play ball, cook, and mark art with his brood.

Also on June 26, another insider spoke to Hollywood Life about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s truce, claiming that the former couple is ready to quit bad-mouthing one another in public or in front of their kids.

As the source explained, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly progressed substantially in recent months and are now able to talk civilly with one another.

In the months since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and requested she be given full physical custody of their kids, there’s been speculation into Pitt’s alleged lack of involvement in the children’s lives. However, as the Hollywood Life insider confirmed, the actor is doing his best to remain involved with his kids and be the best father he can be.

Angelina Jolie and her children continue to be seen together in Los Angeles and the world while the actress’s estranged husband seemingly spends time with his kids only in private.

In other news, Brad Pitt has faced numerous dating reports in recent months. In fact, just this week, he’s been linked to actress Sienna Miller and Elle MacPherson. That said, Pitt has not yet confirmed either one of the rumors, nor has he confirmed any other dating reports since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]