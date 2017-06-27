‘Saturday Night Live’: Alec Baldwin To Return As Donald Trump Next Season

Donald Trump might not be so keen on his Saturday Night Live impersonator Alec Baldwin, but Baldwin’s appearance in the last season has certainly seen a surge in success for the show. Ever since the most recent season’s last episode in May, there’s been one question on every Saturday Night Live fan’s lips, will Alec Baldwin reprise his role as Donald Trump next season?

Speaking to CNN, the actor has now confirmed that he will reprise his role as Donald Trump in the sketch show’s next season. Whilst promoting his new movie – Blind– Baldwin was quizzed about the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live and whether or not he’d be returning to play the president. The actor confirmed that he fully intends to reprise his role when the show returns this fall, however, conceded that his busy autumn schedule wouldn’t permit as many appearances.

Describing his plans for the show’s upcoming season, Baldwin told CNN that viewers can expect a “couple celery sticks” rather than a “whole meal” of his now infamous impersonation of the Republican president.

According to Digital Spy, when quizzed in the past about his future on Saturday Night Live, Baldwin has been non-committal. In March, he said that he wasn’t sure he would keep playing Trump, citing that he feared the audience would be fed up with the character. However, his recent confirmation suggests that NBC is keen for the character to make future appearances.

The actor is certainly no stranger to the sketch show either. In the past, he’s hosted the show a total of 17 times, along with numerous appearances as Donald Trump, both during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and following the inauguration.

Following his success as a movie star and from his work on Saturday Night Live, Baldwin is becoming increasingly selective about the roles that he chooses to take up. Baldwin says that he picks his roles wisely because he doesn’t need to work out of necessity, admitting that he chooses to play a role only when it’s something that he personally wants to do.

“You get a little bit older and you think, ‘Do I want to work right now?’ For me the question is not what do I want to do [it’s] do I want to do anything? Do I want to work? I don’t need to work. Do I want to work or do I want to just take it easy and smell the roses or do something else? When I decide I want to go to work I look at what’s out there and pick something that’s the best that’s available to me.”

Alec Baldwin Confirms He’ll Be Back As Donald Trump On ‘SNL’ https://t.co/kI9jpxCdkx pic.twitter.com/8917jXeieG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 27, 2017

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC this fall.

[Featured Image by NBC]