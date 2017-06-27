Samoa Joe Turns Brock Lesnar A Strange Shade Of Purple On WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’

At last, Brock Lesnar is back on the WWE network. Lesnar has been out of competition since he beat Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. Once WrestleMania was over, Lesnar slipped into another hiatus, and as previously reported in the Inquisitr, he has not competed since. Lesnar’s absence from Monday Night Raw has doubtless hurt the WWE’s viewing figures, so his return on last night’s show is certainly welcome.

WWE fans will be aware that Lesnar will face Samoa Joe in his first Universal Championship defense at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV on July 9. The big Samoan won the right to face Lesnar when he unexpectedly won the “fatal five-way” clash at Extreme Rules. Since that contest, the WWE have begun to build a feud between Lesnar and Samoa Joe. In recent weeks, Paul Heyman has been cutting promos that suggested that Joe is not “man enough” to stand up to Lesnar.

As recently reported by ESPN, Lesnar and Samoa Joe had to be pulled apart after a promo confrontation on Monday Night Raw a couple of weeks back. Since then, Paul Heyman has been telling anyone who will listen that Samoa Joe won’t get the opportunity to land his famous “Coquina Clutch” on Brock Lesnar. Heyman was repeating his claims on last night’s Raw when Samoa Joe crept up behind him and began to choke him.

Samoa Joe Puts The ‘Coquina Clutch’ on Brock Lesnar, Who Turns Purple

After being choked by Samoa Joe, Heyman announced that Lesnar would be in the building later in the evening. As reported by CBS Sport, Samoa Joe told Heyman that Lesnar would “get what is meant for him” when he showed up.

Heyman was singing Lesnar’s praises as he introduced him to the WWE Universe. As Lesnar made his way to the ring, he was ambushed by Samoa Joe, who managed to land the Coquina Clutch stranglehold. The intervention of several WWE superstars managed to separate the pair before Lesnar was “put to sleep.”

Whatever the outcome of Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe at Great Balls Of Fire, it should be a hugely entertaining match. It’s hard to see a win for Samoa Joe because it is widely predicted that Lesnar will face Braun Strowman in a championship match at SummerSlam 2017. If those WWE rumors are correct, then Lesnar will come out on top, but of course, the WWE will want to keep the result in doubt. That said, it is clear the WWE will be continuing to push Samoa Joe in the coming months.

