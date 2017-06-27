Chelsea Houska may have her hands full with her baby boy, Watson Cole DeBoer, but that isn’t stopping her from having fun.

In addition to all of the family fun she’s been involved in since welcoming Watson in January, the Teen Mom 2 star seemingly enjoyed some time to herself recently and traveled to a body piercer for her second nose piercing.

“I love the double nose piercing!!!” a fan wrote on Twitter after noticing that Chelsea Houska was sporting two silver hoops in her latest photo on Instagram.

“Thanks! I just got it done!” she responded.

Chelsea Houska posted a closeup photo of herself and her family, including husband Cole DeBoer, son Watson, and daughter Aubree, which clearly showed off her new piercing. Right away, fans took notice and while some thought the double piercing was a cool idea, others found the two hoops to be “tacky.”

Chelsea Houska announced she and Cole DeBoer were expecting their first child together last July and in January, after tying the knot in October, they welcomed their son. At that point, Houska placed her cosmetology career on hold and chose to instead focus on being a stay-at-home mom to Watson and Aubree.

Chelsea Houska shares her oldest child with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer appear to be loving life as new parents and recently, Houska suggested that she’s considering another child on Twitter. As fans may have noticed last week, Houska shared a tweet about saving old diapers for her next child.

During an interview with People magazine last year, Chelsea Houska told the outlet that she would like to have a few more children. Months before conceiving her second child, Houska said she’d been proclaiming her desire for three more children with husband Cole DeBoer. That said, she has yet to reveal when she and DeBoer will further expand their family.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, who was added to the show earlier this year, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on MTV on July 17 at 9 p.m.

