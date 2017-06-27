Leah Messer Shares Adorable Family Photo On Instagram As She Co-Parents With Corey Simms And Jeremy Calvert

Leah Messer and her family recently attended an event in South Carolina and during the appearance, they posed for a sweet photo together.

As the reality star prepares for the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, she’s remaining focused on her three daughters, seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and four-year-old Adalynn, and enjoying tons of fun moments with her brood.

During her recent trip to South Carolina, Leah Messer and her kids enjoyed the Carowinds amusement park before the mother of three took the podium at a hotel in the area for a catch up seminar over the weekend.

As fans may have seen, Leah Messer posted tons of photos of her girls on Instagram at Carowinds before sharing several more images from her event at The Railhouse Restaurant at the Fountain Inn, including a photo of her daughters speaking alongside her.

“The girls even shared their ‘I AM’s at the event!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo.

The event, according to a flyer, allowed fans to hear Leah Messer’s story of overcoming obstacles and getting to a better place in her life. During the seminar, which appeared to be filmed for the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Messer explained what she went through in the past and caught her fans up with her current life, including her ongoing business ventures.

Since fans last saw Leah Messer on Teen Mom 2, she has continued to co-parent her three children with her two ex-husbands, Corey Simms, the father of her twins, and Jeremy Calvert, the father of her youngest daughter.

While Leah Messer has struggled to co-parent in the past, she and her exes appear to be on good terms at the moment and just months ago, Messer and Calvert sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they were spotted spending time together at a bar in West Virginia.

To see more of Leah Messer and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, who was added to the show earlier this year, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on MTV on July 17 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by MTV]