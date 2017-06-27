Jenelle Evans Is Training To Be A Certified Scuba Diver

Jenelle Evans may be known for her drama on Teen Mom 2, but the reality star is doing something productive with her time instead of engaging in drama–she’s learning to be a certified open water Scuba diver!

In addition to building a new house, giving birth to daughter Ensley and debuting her memoir, the Teen Mom 2 star and her fiancé, David Eason, have found time to get their certificates in open water Scuba diving.

The pair have not stated why they are suddenly moved to do so, but it may have something to do with their recent vacation to the tropical St. Thomas, where they spent time with their children at crystal clear, gorgeous beaches.

Of course, the time away was not without drama, as a fan claims Jenelle Evans and David attacked her at the airport while waiting for their flight home. According to the fan, she was looking for her sister when Jenelle Evans and David accused her of staring at her family and threatened her. Later, Jenelle told onlookers that she was a starstruck fan who had been enamoured with running into Jenelle and David while on vacation.

The reality TV star has also posted on her personal Facebook page that she is interested in putting a pool into her new property. She and David can, perhaps, hone in on their Scuba skills in the privacy of their own home once it has been built.

Wish me luck! ???????????? #ScubaDiving #MermaidLife A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

The reality TV star has gotten so into her new hobby that she has been asking friends for advice on the best mask to use so that it won’t tangle her hair.

Aside from her underwater adventures, Jenelle Evans has recently clapped back at a troll who asked if her fiancé, who suffers from vitiligo, has AIDS. In true Jenelle fashion, the post was laced with profanity, and she even accused the troll of having AIDS themselves and branded them stupid for not knowing the difference between a skin issue and an STD.

Jenelle Evans and all of her antics will return with Teen Mom 2 next month. MTV has set a premiere date for July 17 at 9/8 central.

[Featured Image by John Parra/Stringer/Getty Images]