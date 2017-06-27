Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are expecting a child together in the coming weeks but unfortunately, the chances of a future reconciliation seem to be quite slim.

In addition to not being seen together in recent months, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez haven’t communicated online at all and according to a new tweet, the Teen Mom 2 star is convinced that she doesn’t need a man.

“What I need a man for when I got two wifies home cooking for me?” Kailyn Lowry asked her fans and followers on Twitter on June 27, along with a photo of a grilled meal.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez struck up a romance with one another at the end of last year after the longtime reality star announced she and Javi Marroquin were headed for divorce in May 2016 after just three years of marriage. Then, earlier this year, after Lopez hinted at a baby on Twitter in January, he and Lowry went their separate ways.

Although rumors have been swirling in regard to a possible reunion between them, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez haven’t gotten back together yet and when it comes to the future, it’s hard to say if Lopez will be around at all.

Kailyn Lowry is already mom to two boys, Isaac, 7, from her relationship with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry announced she was expecting her third child in February of this year with a blog post to her fans. In the post, Lowry admitted that while her circumstances were far from ideal, she was excited to welcome a new baby into her family.

In recent weeks, Kailyn Lowry has enjoyed a couple of tropical vacations. As fans will recall, the Teen Mom 2 star traveled to Puerto Rico earlier this month by herself before embarking on a family vacation in St. Thomas a short time later.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, who was added to the show earlier this year, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on MTV on July 17 at 9 p.m.

