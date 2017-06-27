‘Counting On’ Recap: Jessa Duggar Welcomes Baby Henry Via Home Birth

Jessa Duggar didn’t give up on her dream of having a successful home birth delivery, and for her baby number 2, she finally did it. Last Monday’s episode of Counting On, entitled “A New Baby,” centered on baby Henry Seewald’s arrival last February.

The episode begins with Jessa going into labor at around 11 p.m. with her husband Ben Seewald by her side. At around 3:30 a.m., Counting On matriarch Michelle Duggar arrived at Jessa and Ben’s home together with Jessa’s older sister Jana.

Jessa and Ben were dreading another painful delivery just like their first time back in 2015. It can be remembered that for their first son Spurgeon, Jessa ended up being wheeled to the hospital after two whole days of intense labor and blood loss.

Despite her horrific experience, Jessa insisted on another attempt at home birth. This time around, they were happily surprised that everything went smoothly and described it as the “perfect birth.” Baby Henry was out after a relatively easy and complication-free labor that lasted five hours.

Henry Wilberforce Duggar Seewald entered the world on February 6, weighing 8 lbs., 11 oz. When Jessa finally held him in her arms, she couldn’t believe that she’s now a mom of two.

“I was relieved, I couldn’t believe it.”

Little video update! Check it out! ???????? #BabySeewald2 ❤:LINK IN BIO:❤ A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Ben Seewald also had tears in his eyes. The husband and wife shared this emotional moment as they looked at their newborn son. A few hours later, they allowed baby Henry to meet his older brother Spurgeon.

“You look at that little miracle in your arms and there’s nothing like it.”

Four months old. ???? Where has the time gone? Check out his 4-month photo album on our website! *link in bio* #HenryWilberforceSeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Jill Duggar missed her younger sister’s special day as she was in Central America for her missionary work at that time. Currently, Jill and husband Derick Dillard are back in the states to prepare for her own baby delivery.

Jill is currently eight months pregnant with her second child, another son who they will be naming Samuel Scott. Her due date is sometime in July.

It seems that the Duggar family is forever growing and expanding. Jim Bob and Michelle now have seven grandchildren with two more on the way. Aside from Jill, Josh Duggar’s wife Anna is also pregnant and expected to give birth to their fifth child this year.

Meanwhile, there is an unspoken baby race between Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar, who have been married just six months apart. Jinger is constantly the subject of pregnancy rumors, while 19-year-old Joy has said that she’s always wanted a big family of her own.

A new episode of Counting On airs every Monday, 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]