Ryan Edwards Opens Up About Drug Use, Rehab, And Aftermath Of Wedding To Mackenzie Standifer

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has opened up about his drug addiction, his time in rehab, and how he has turned his life around following his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer just over a month ago.

Last June 26, fans of the MTV show got to see Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer finally tie the knot. Their wedding, however, was nothing short of awkward. As Edwards drove himself and his fiancé towards their impromptu wedding, Mackenzie caught him nodding off behind the wheel and thus leaned over to grab the steering wheel to prevent the car from crashing. Mackenzie then accused Edwards of using Xanax before asking the shooting crew to turn off their cameras.

As the season finale ended, fans were left wondering about the wedding’s aftermath, with many speculating that the two are headed for disaster, specifically on account of Ryan’s struggles with drugs.

As reported by Hollywood Life, it turns out that Ryan Edwards has finally recovered from his drug addiction after checking himself into a rehabilitation facility a little over a month ago.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” Ryan said in a statement. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Ryan Edwards’ struggles with drugs had been a source of constant distress for Maci Bookout, his ex-fiancée and mother to his 8-year-old son Bentley. During Teen Mom OG’s June 19 episode, Bookout is seen gathering information on how to help curb Ryan’s drug abuse.

“I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Maci told a counselor over the phone. “He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide eyed. He doesn’t look right.”

A previous report by E! News also confirmed Edwards has been keeping himself sober since completing his time in rehab, and has, in fact, celebrated Father’s Day by boating with Mackenzie Standifer and their friends. Edwards reportedly posted a now-deleted Instagram photo of his wife last Saturday.

In a past episode, Maci Bookout teared up while talking to co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood about her ex-fiancé’s struggles with substance abuse. Maci said she’s afraid that Ryan’s dependence on drugs may cause irreparable damage to himself and to those around him.

Bookout also opened up about how Edwards had always tried to steer the conversation away from his drug struggles in order to avoid treatment.

“[I’ve] talked to [Ryan] about going to a treatment center,” Maci told her co-stars. “It’s everyone else around him that is too afraid to admit it.”

“What I’m saying is that everyone else around him is too afraid of what it will look like more than his health…it’s all denial. They all know,” she added.

