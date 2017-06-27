‘The Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Star Jun Ji-Hyun Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Legend Of The Blue Sea star is expecting baby number two as confirmed by her agency.

On Monday, Culture Depot shared the good news that Jun Ji-hyun is currently pregnant with her second baby. The 36-year-old South Korean actress reportedly visited the hospital last week and learned that she is 10 weeks pregnant. The My Love From The Stars sweetheart is expected to welcome her little bundle of joy in January.

“She is currently at 10 weeks. She is being very careful right now because she is in the beginning stages of her pregnancy. It is great news, so please give her your blessings.”

In February last year, Jun Ji-hyun gave birth to her first child, a healthy baby boy. Apparently, the actress was also 10 weeks pregnant with her son when she announced it after the release of her movie Assassination.

Jun Ji-hyun and her financier husband, Choi Jun Hyuk, got married on April 2012. The lovely couple held their star-studded wedding ceremony at Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Some of the celebrity guests who were in attendance during Jun Ji-hyun’s wedding include Hwang Jung Min, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Soo Ro, Song Joong Ki, Kim Yoon Suk, Oh Dal Soo, Kim Soo Hyun, Ha Jung Woo, Lee Juk, Kim Hye Soo, Han Ye Seul, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Yoon Ji, and Lee Young Ae

Choi Jun Hyuk is the grandson of famous hanbok designer Lee Young Hee. He is also working for Bank of America.

Prior to her wedding, The Legend Of The Blue Sea actress shared some interesting details about her relationship with Choi Jun Hyuk. Apparently, Jun Ji-hyun and her husband grew up together in the same neighborhood. However, the actress revealed that they were not close friends. Eventually, the two re-acquainted and have become inseparable since then.

Jun Ji-hyun also dished on Choi Jun Hyuk’s special wedding proposal. According to the actress, her then-boyfriend asked her on a date and told her to bring her passport. Little did she know that he got everything set up for the special day. The two ended up flying to Japan where he popped the question.

Jun Ji-hyun, also known as Gianna Jun outside of Korea, briefly took a break from the limelight when she settled down with her husband and started her own family. Shortly after her break, the actress managed to successfully return in the entertainment industry with projects that gave her career additional boost.

She has worked with big hits such as The Berlin File and Assassination. Jun Ji-hyun also became a household name once again with her roles in phenomenal TV series such as My Love From The Stars and The Legend Of The Blue Sea.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]