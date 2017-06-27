‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reveals Ami’s Diagnosis, Matt Returns To Browntown

The synopsis for the next episode of Alaskan Bush People Season 7 is out, and it looks like Ami’s diagnosis will be revealed this Wednesday. It does not sound good, as the teaser says it will force the family to make a major decision that will change their way of life. Meanwhile, Matt goes back to Alaska to join Noah in Browntown.

Last week on Alaskan Bush People, Billy shared that Ami went through a couple of tests, and the doctors found a mass in her lungs. They believed the mass could be cancerous, so they scheduled Ami for biopsy at the UCLA Medical Center the next day. The show noted that they will feature the details as they unfold and will continue to document the events as they “continue to play out in real time,” according to People Magazine.

The synopsis for Episode 2 reads as follows.

“A major diagnosis shakes the Brown family, and forces them toward a decision that could reshape their lifelong journey. While medical analysis continues for Ami in the lower 48, oldest son Matt attempts to get back to normal as he reunites with Noah.”

While waiting for the results of Ami’s diagnosis, the Brown family couldn’t help but worry. They are facing the unknown and the prospect of having to move out of Browntown. Gabe admitted it is difficult to be away from home and from the things they love doing. Matt also seems uneasy being away from the forest as he is shown in the Alaskan Bush People episode pacing around the house in Los Angeles.

In Alaskan Bush People Season 7 Episode 2, Matt will try to go back to normal and return to Browntown to join Noah. Noah was left alone in the Alaskan bush to look after their homestead. Back in the bush, a preview clip shows Matt updating Noah of the events. He tells Noah their lives are changing and that they will have to close down and move out of Browntown.

It isn’t clear yet how far into the current season of Alaskan Bush People that Matt almost blew himself up with explosives placed inside the fridge. But following the accident, he had to leave Browntown again after sustaining head injuries. He was reportedly in critical condition, but these days, he looks fully recovered based on fan photos.

Fans have reported that the Brown family is currently in Colorado. There were reports that Noah and Rhain are getting married there, and the family will call it home for the time being.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

