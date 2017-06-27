Carrie Underwood Becomes First Country Artist To Join Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Carrie Underwood will soon have her very own five-pointed terrazzo and brass star dedicated to her name and embedded on that famed Los Angeles street. The country singer is now confirmed to join the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an elite mix of musicians, actors, producers, directors, fictional characters, and musical and theatrical groups, for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

According to Rolling Stone, Carrie Underwood was named a Hollywood Walk Fame 2018 honoree cementing her status in the entertainment scene. She joins the more than 2,600 stars whose names are engraved and embedded on the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

Another distinction for the 34-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress is that Underwood is the first country singer to get her own star. Carrie rose to fame as the winner of American Idol Season 4 in 2005. She released her first album Some Hearts in 2005, which became the best-selling solo female debut album in country music. It was also a critical success winning the Album of The Year Awards from various award-giving bodies such as the 41st Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards (2006, 2007 and 2009), and 2007 American Music Awards’ Favorite Country Album.

Aside from Carrie Underwood, the report confirms 10 other names that will be joining the Hollywood Walk of Fame. These are Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst and Mark Hamill for the motion pictures category. On the other hand, the late Steve Irwin also known as the Crocodile Hunter and Simon Cowell were chosen for TV. The other 2018 honorees for music are Harry Connick Jr, Weird Al Yankovic, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame includes the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame Selection Committee receives around 200 nominations each year. There are five categories of entertainment where an artist may be nominated for. These are motion pictures, broadcast television, audio recording or music, broadcast radio, and theater or live performance.

However, there are honorees that, at first glance, seem to fall outside the five categories of entertainment. For instance, Apollo 11 astronauts are Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees for their contributions to television for their first moon landing, Magic Johnson was included not for his basketball skills but for owning the Magic Johnson Theatre chain, and Muhammad Ali was included when his boxing was classified as live performance, the Los Angeles Times reported.

