‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star DeMario Jackson Reveals Graphic Details Of Corinne Olympios Sex Encounter [Vid]

The former Bachelorette contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, has opened up in a three-part interview with E! News, providing first-hand graphic details of his sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios, 24, on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. The sexual encounter in a pool led to the suspension of filming of Season 4 of the reality show while producers investigated to determine if a “sexual misconduct” had happened.

After witnessing DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios making out in a pool, a producer had lodged a complaint, saying that Corrine might have been too drunk to consent to the sexual encounter with DeMario in the pool. Corrine Olympios also issued a statement in which she described herself as a “victim” and said she had hired an attorney to seek “justice.”

However, Warner Bros. determined after an investigation that involved viewing the tapes that no sexual misconduct had occurred and that DeMario was not guilty of wrongdoing.

In an interview with E! News’ Melanie Brown after Warner Bros. cleared him of wrongdoing, DeMario Jackson has offered details of his steamy encounter with co-star Corrine Olympios on the first night of filming. He said that the controversy generated by the incident has affected him and his family adversely. He had earlier responded to Corrine Olympios’ statement that she was a victim, saying that his character was being assassinated.

“That night was probably one of the wildest nights of my entire life,” he told E! News. “Like, we went for it.”

He revealed that his first encounter with Olympios occurred at the bar. The two had a friendly conversation during which they complimented each other over the roles they had secured.

“Our first real conversation was at the bar,” DeMario said. “We were hanging out. We kind of were just complimenting each other on being villains.”

According to DeMario, after the two became acquainted they began drinking and after several shots they “got a little hot and heavy.”

“From the bar scene, it got a little hot and heavy. She got in my arms, and we started making out at the bar.”

He claimed that Olympios made the first move. She wrapped her legs and arms around him and became sexually aggressive.

“I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’ You know, I’m down for it,” he said.

He said that when she was being aggressive, she did not appear to be drunk. She seemed to know exactly what she wanted, which was to get away from other contestants so that they could be alone “for some one-on-one action.” He claimed that although he was unable to resist Corrine’s advances, he was wary of the situation, so he made a move

to protect himself by ensuring that the cameras were running.

DeMario Jackson Tearfully Reveals Bachelor in Paradise Accusations Made His Mother 'Cry Every Single Day' https://t.co/wwYa2LGNf7 — People Magazine (@people) June 26, 2017

“It’s crazy because when you’re a man — mostly African American — no matter where you’re at, you always look for things that can help you out,” he said. “And at that moment, I made sure the cameras followed us. It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me, and at the point, that’s when my spidey senses got up.”

When they got to the poolside they began making out, with Corrine as the aggressor, he claimed. The encounter escalated very quickly and soon they were completely naked and hopped into the pool.

Later, when he got out of the pool, Corrine asked him to perform oral sex on her, DeMario claimed. He claimed that she pushed her “lady parts” into his face and he performed oral sex on her.

“I get out of the pool, and I have my legs in the pool, and… she gets up out of the pool and puts her lady parts right on my face… She straddled me, like put her… I’m like, ‘Oh s**t!'”

DeMario Jackson shares his account of #BachelorInParadise encounter with Corinne Olympios https://t.co/atU8Z0jZb0 pic.twitter.com/qMUWwuaRTV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2017

He woke up the next morning with a hangover but he had no regrets about what happened. Corrine did not appear to be upset either. They chatted and hugged and went for breakfast together, he claimed. Production went on for three days after the incident before he was asked to leave.

The producer called him and told him he would have to “bow out,” but they did not tell him at the time why he was being asked to leave. DeMario was shocked because he had no idea why they wanted him to leave the show. But shortly after production was shut down, he learned the reason why he was asked to leave.

DeMario Jackson has since been cleared of blame and filming for Season 4 of the show has resumed. However, he announced that he was not returning to Bachelor in Paradise.

Olympios is also not returning to the set in Mexico for further filming, but her attorney has said they will continue the investigation “based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

