US Claims Syria Is Planning Another Chemical Attack, White House Issues Stern Warning

The White House warned that Syrian President Bashar Assad could be preparing for another chemical attack. Trump’s office said on Monday, June 26, that they found proofs showing that Assad may launch an attack using biochemical weapons and this will definitely result in horrific mass killings of the citizens.

Sean Spicer, the U.S. press secretary, addressed the situation in a statement.

“The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.”

Spicer added that the preparation activities that they uncovered are strikingly similar to the ones in the April 4 attack. In response to this discovery, the Trump administration immediately advised Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to be careful with his actions. The U.S. government relayed that if indeed another chemical attack is done, he and his army will have to “pay a heavy price” for mass murder.

After the attack in April, President Donald Trump said that the gruesome assault in Khan Sheikhoun had crossed many lines and ordered an air strike against the Assad-controlled airfield. The Navy dispatched Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian military airfield on April 6.

The American leader reasoned out that the chemical weapons attack on innocent people made his order inevitable.

“When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, babies, little babies, with a chemical gas that is so lethal — people were shocked to hear what gas it was,” The Guardian quoted Trump as saying following the attack. “That crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line, many, many lines.”

Although Trump firmly blamed Assad for the incident, the Syrian president denied responsibility for the action that killed more or less 70 people, many were children, in Khan Sheikhoun. It was certainly a chemical attack for most of the victims were found having convulsions, suffocated, and foaming at the mouth.

Further, after the press secretary released the statement on Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, wrote on her Twitter that Assad and his supporters like Russia and Iran would be blamed head-on if such an attack takes place.

Finally, the spokesman for U.S. Central Command, Air Force Col. John Thomas, said that at the moment, no additional information is available regarding the newly discovered plans for a chemical attack on Syria.

